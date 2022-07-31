ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wiegman keeps winning and goalkeepers shine – what he learned from Euro 2022

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRQti_0gzQzLUm00

After a captivating three-and-a-half weeks of action, Euro 2022 has reached its conclusion with England and Germany facing off in the final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the tournament.

Wiegman’s England the real deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2pEu_0gzQzLUm00
Beth Mead celebrates scoring in England’s 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA). (PA Wire)

England headed into their home Euros unbeaten since boss Sarina Wiegman took charge last September, having won all but two games while scoring a glut of goals and conceding hardly any.

There were also friendly wins over Germany and the Netherlands that looked promising in terms of how they might fare against big names this summer.

And the Lionesses have certainly gone on to deliver on that front in their run to the final, hammering Norway 8-0 in the group stage, fighting back in the quarter-finals from a goal down to beat Spain in extra-time and then thumping world number two-ranked Sweden 4-0 in the last four.

The team’s continued form has been mirrored by Beth Mead, who extended her prolific exploits under Wiegman to lead the Golden Boot race.

Popp stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SRZQ_0gzQzLUm00
Alexandra Popp has had an impressive tournament (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Ahead of the final, Mead, with six goals, was joint-top of the scoring charts alongside Germany’s Alexandra Popp, whose Euro 2022 has provided a clear demonstration that she remains a potent force after recovering from long-term injury.

The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward only returned to action in March following almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

She has gone on to thrive at what is her first Euros finals after injury ruled her out of the 2013 and 2017 editions.

A platform for Northern Ireland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtvG0_0gzQzLUm00
Northern Ireland’s Julie Nelson (right) in action (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Northern Ireland, playing in the same group as England, made their major tournament bow and while they did not get a point on the board, there was cause for encouragement.

The competition’s lowest-ranked team registered their first goal at this level via Julie Nelson’s finish in their opening 4-1 loss to Norway.

Kenny Shiels’ side were then only trailing by a goal for much of their second match against Austria before eventually being beaten 2-0.

Plucky Portugal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XNFZ_0gzQzLUm00
Jessica Silva scores for Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The second-lowest ranked outfit at these finals was Portugal, who were late additions having been brought in as a replacement for Russia and did not look out of place.

Francisco Neto’s side finished bottom of their group but earned plaudits during a campaign that started with a 2-2 draw against Switzerland.

Battling back to draw level after conceding twice early on, Portugal then did the same in a 3-2 loss to defending champions the Netherlands, before concluding with a 5-0 loss to Sweden.

Great goalkeeping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsAlQ_0gzQzLUm00
Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has impressed (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

There was some fine goalkeeping on display through the competition – an area of women’s football that has been particularly scrutinised over the years.

Netherlands’ 22-year-old Daphne von Domselaar, who took over from the injured Sari van Veenendaal in the opening match, was one of the tournament’s stand-out players.

Belgium’s Nicky Evrard, who saved two penalties in the group stage, also impressed, and England’s Mary Earps was another to make some eye-catching stops.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox. Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.
SOCCER
newschain

Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp. The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019. Benson also brings with him Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Shiels
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Francisco Neto
newschain

Tottenham without suspended Richarlison for Southampton opener

Tottenham will be without new signing Richarlison for their Premier League opener at home to Southampton on Saturday. The Brazilian must wait to make his Spurs debut after he was last month handed a one-match suspension for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled onto the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeepers#Goalkeeping#England#Wembley#Wolfsburg
newschain

Cardiff complete signing of Tottenham forward Kion Etete

Cardiff have completed the signing of young forward Kion Etete on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 20-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number nine in the Welsh capital. Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
newschain

Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex. The 27-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the LV= County Championship Division Two club until at least the end of the 2023 season. World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for more than a year by...
WORLD
newschain

Manchester United loan Alex Telles to Sevilla

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has completed a season-long loan switch to Sevilla. The 29-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants from Porto in October 2020 and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aberdeen bring in Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on long-term deal

Aberdeen have signed winger Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Lancashire club and made his debut in January 2021. He played 26 times for the League One side last season, scoring twice. Manager Jim Goodwin expects...
SOCCER
newschain

Hinako Shibuno finds putting form to take one-shot lead at Women’s Open

Former champion Hinako Shibuno produced a “frightening” display of putting to claim a narrow lead in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. Shibuno, who won her maiden major title at Woburn in 2019, made a flying start with birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in an opening six-under-par 65 in the £6million event.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy