The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
The Daily 08-04-22: The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff and a Batmobile
A custom, functional replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a working flamethrower, is at the core of a legal spat between a Bay Area real estate agent and an Indiana minister — a spat that may have illicitly involved Bay Area sheriff's investigators flying halfway across the country to conduct a raid. Read more. • Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market • UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
San Francisco’s Club Deluxe, a cherished Haight-Ashbury music venue, reportedly closing
Supervisor Dean Preston is trying to help.
The Daily 08-03-22: Kaiser facing Bay Area strike over 'egregious' practices
More than 2,000 of Kaiser’s licensed therapists in Northern California announced plans to start an open-ended strike on Aug. 15. "This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws." Read more. • The first-ever dim sum restaurant in America is right in SF
Saul's Deli in Berkeley has found new owners after a long search
"Sometimes the timing is right."
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
A notice posted at the restaurant announced that it had closed "due to circumstance[s] beyond our control."
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
Popular Malaysian eatery to reopen in San Francisco with a prix fixe menu
The menu will rotate often and highlight the varied cuisines found across Malaysia.
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out
OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
Why you can't fool the wrangler before horseback riding in San Francisco
No experience necessary - but they'll know if you're lying.
Get free entry to these U.S. National Parks in the Bay Area
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
The Daily 08-03-22 Cal pauses construction at People's Park due to reported violence
Police in riot gear descended on People's Park in Berkeley before sunrise on Wednesday to clear a small homeless encampment and put fencing around the area. A work crew showed up at the site as soon as the sun came up, bringing in equipment and felling trees to start construction on a 16-story building that will house more than 1,100 students. As the day progressed, protesters gathered in the area, pulling down the fence and flooding the park. By Wednesday afternoon, UC Berkeley paused the project, alleging "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
