ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fellowes trying to stay grounded with exciting Marbaan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkpwh_0gzQye6g00

Charlie Fellowes is keeping options open for Marbaan, impressive winner of the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

The progressive colt came with a well-timed run under Jamie Spencer to land the Group Two contest and Fellowes is keen to keep the son of Oasis Dream at seven furlongs after giving him a break.

The Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh and the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster are the two most favoured options for Marbaan, winner of the last three of his four careers starts and who is as short as 20-1 with some bookmakers for next season’s 2000 Guineas.

Fellowes said: “I am trying to keep my feet on the ground with this one and didn’t quite make it to cloud nine.

“He has come through it really well and could not have taken it better. He has eaten everything since his run and trotted up perfectly the morning after.

“He had a couple of very easy days and had a very gentle hack canter on Friday morning. We will probably start building him up next week, I guess.”

The Newmarket handler is now planning to give the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned colt a little time off, following his half-length defeat of Chesham winner Holloway Boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nn16_0gzQye6g00
Marbaan proved his class at Goodwood (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“He has run four times already and there is no race for him for a while, so I think, as long as he will let me, I will give him as easy a time as I possibly can, just get some weight back on him and give him a bit of time to fill out and grow,” said Fellowes.

As for Marbaan’s two future targets, both of which are in September, he added: “I think we really have only two options – option one is to go and carry a penalty in the Champagne on a track that would really suit him – but you are carrying a penalty in a Group Two when you have already won a Group Two. What does it achieve?

“Alternatively, we go out to the National Stakes and take on the might of Aidan O’Brien and Joseph O’Brien and Donnacha O’Brien, and some other exceptionally good trainers, on their own turf.

“There is nothing really in France for him until the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (on Arc weekend). The Curragh would really suit him. Seven (furlongs) is perfect and he’d love to get his toe in a little bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxBdB_0gzQye6g00
Charlie Fellowes admits he has a nice problem (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“If the National looked horrible and a couple of absolute worldies came out to run, then maybe we dodge it and we’d think about staying at Donny, and maybe then go to the Dewhurst or the Lagardere at the end of the year.

“It will probably between those two, but what a lovely, lovely problem to have.”

Marbaan has provided a fillip a yard that has been lighter than expected on numbers this season. The victory took Fellowes’ domestic tally to 18 winners, six fewer than at the same time last term.

He added: “The horses have run very consistently well all year, but we just don’t have the numbers that we thought we were going to have. We had the best year we have ever had last year – two Group winners, finished in the top 30 in owners’ prize-money and I thought we’d be starting this year with at least 90 in our yard.

“But, for whatever reason, that didn’t happen and we ended up with about 30 less than I was expecting to have, and we had a couple of really rather frustrating injuries through the first part of the year that put us on the back foot a little bit.”

There are more where he came from – they may not quite as good as Marbaan is, but there are a few who would not be a million miles behind him

There have also been some irritating near-misses. Grand Alliance was a prime case in point, he looked likely to provide Fellowes with a Royal Ascot winner before hanging and being denied a short head by Changingoftheguard in the King Edward VII Stakes.

“It has been a bit of a frustrating first part of the year, compounded by Grand Alliance throwing away that race at Royal Ascot. It is a funny game, racing,” added the 35-year-old.

“I think the two-year-olds are pretty smart, though. There are more where he came from – they may not quite as good as Marbaan is, but there are a few who would not be a million miles behind him. We are looking forward to them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gear Up motors to Ballyroan success, as Cleveland books Melbourne spot

Gear Up led home a Joseph O’Brien-trained one-two in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown. Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the former Group One-winning juvenile got first run on Cleveland in the mile-and-a-half Group Three feature, holding him at bay by a neck. Winner of the Chester Cup for Aidan O’Brien, the latter was having his first run for his new yard.
WORLD
newschain

Boughey looking towards York with promising filly Kinta

Kinta could head next for the Lowther Stakes at York after her second-placed run in the Princess Margaret Stakes. The George Boughey-trained two-year-old was a winner on debut at Lingfield in June, winning again on the all-weather when taking a Kempton novice the following month. A switch to turf and...
ANIMALS
newschain

Superstar Lemaire thrilled to be back at Ascot

Christophe Lemaire will ride at Ascot for the first time in a decade when he leads out the Rest of the World team in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Now a major star in Japan, the French rider has enjoyed a glittering career, with his big-race haul including two Classic wins in Britain aboard Natagora in 1000 Guineas in 2008 and Makfi in the 2000 Guineas two years later.
SPORTS
newschain

Hughes in no rush to decide on Sparkling Beauty plans

Options remain open for Richard Hughes’ Sparkling Beauty after her taking Goodwood success. The Amo Racing-owned filly was an eyecatching winner on debut at Newbury in June and was therefore sent off the 7-2 joint-favourite under Rossa Ryan for the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Always prominent over...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
newschain

Big-race plans on hold for Haggas stars pending rain

William Haggas is praying for rain which will allow him to return some of his stable stars to the racecourse. One Somerville Lodge inmate who has been held in her stable of late is Sense Of Duty, who took her career record to four wins from five when landing the Group Three Chipchase Stakes by an impressive four and a half lengths in June.
SPORTS
newschain

Haynes sets out Breeders’ Cup ambition for Lady Hollywood

Lady Hollywood could have a starring role in the United States if Alice Haynes’ ambitious plan to turn the youngster into a Breeders’ Cup contender comes to fruition. The daughter of Havana Grey has raced exclusively at five furlongs to date and having been made to wait until her third outing to break her duck, she has now racked up three quick victories culminating in a successful Naas raid in the Marwell Stakes.
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwood#Curragh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jack Marriott pushing for Peterborough start against Morecambe

Peterborough boss Grant McCann could unleash Jack Marriott from the start when they host Morecambe on Saturday. Marriott netted off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Cheltenham to help the Posh bounce back from two goals down at half-time. Joe Ward and Ben Thompson were also introduced...
SOCCER
newschain

Grimsby without Danilo Orsi again as Ryan Taylor builds towards full fitness

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst will continue to be without Danilo Orsi for the visit of Northampton while fellow striker Ryan Taylor is still not fit enough to play a whole match. Taylor picked up an injury early in pre-season and only featured as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Leyton Orient, with Hurst confirming the experienced forward is still building towards full fitness.
SOCCER
newschain

Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex. The 27-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the LV= County Championship Division Two club until at least the end of the 2023 season. World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for more than a year by...
WORLD
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy