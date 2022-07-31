Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 241 cities and towns in St. Louis.
Stacker
#30. Moscow Mills, MO
– 1-year price change: +$49,791 (+20.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$105,447 (+55.0%)
– Typical home value: $297,193 (#51 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#29. Glendale, MO
– 1-year price change: +$51,258 (+11.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$131,762 (+34.5%)
– Typical home value: $513,177 (#15 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#28. Wentzville, MO
– 1-year price change: +$51,724 (+16.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$122,304 (+51.3%)
– Typical home value: $360,738 (#35 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#27. Millstadt, IL
– 1-year price change: +$52,097 (+23.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$94,478 (+52.0%)
– Typical home value: $276,209 (#63 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#26. Chesterfield, MO
– 1-year price change: +$52,167 (+11.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$121,325 (+31.2%)
– Typical home value: $510,069 (#17 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#25. Foley, MO
– 1-year price change: +$52,900 (+24.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$98,273 (+57.8%)
– Typical home value: $268,319 (#70 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#24. Saint Paul, MO
– 1-year price change: +$53,675 (+13.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$156,048 (+50.6%)
– Typical home value: $464,486 (#22 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#23. Wildwood, MO
– 1-year price change: +$55,780 (+12.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$127,120 (+32.9%)
– Typical home value: $512,940 (#16 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#22. Cottleville, MO
– 1-year price change: +$55,950 (+15.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$130,774 (+45.3%)
– Typical home value: $419,494 (#27 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#21. Lake Saint Louis, MO
– 1-year price change: +$56,073 (+16.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$133,956 (+51.3%)
– Typical home value: $395,043 (#30 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#20. Clayton, MO
– 1-year price change: +$56,153 (+7.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$182,367 (+29.2%)
– Typical home value: $806,789 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#19. Hawk Point, MO
– 1-year price change: +$56,522 (+22.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$113,922 (+58.3%)
– Typical home value: $309,181 (#47 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#18. Creve Coeur, MO
– 1-year price change: +$57,503 (+11.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$140,809 (+33.1%)
– Typical home value: $566,727 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#17. Old Monroe, MO
– 1-year price change: +$59,402 (+22.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$116,972 (+57.9%)
– Typical home value: $318,983 (#42 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#16. Crystal Lake Park, MO
– 1-year price change: +$61,685 (+12.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$135,718 (+31.2%)
– Typical home value: $570,553 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#15. Silex, MO
– 1-year price change: +$61,699 (+21.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$148,159 (+71.6%)
– Typical home value: $355,113 (#36 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#14. Des Peres, MO
– 1-year price change: +$62,752 (+11.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$150,672 (+32.9%)
– Typical home value: $608,054 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#13. Warson Woods, MO
– 1-year price change: +$62,907 (+11.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$150,044 (+33.2%)
– Typical home value: $601,556 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#12. Dardenne Prairie, MO
– 1-year price change: +$63,697 (+16.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$143,319 (+47.7%)
– Typical home value: $443,791 (#24 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#11. Augusta, MO
– 1-year price change: +$64,058 (+16.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$164,014 (+54.7%)
– Typical home value: $464,112 (#23 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#10. Foristell, MO
– 1-year price change: +$66,982 (+16.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$176,292 (+57.1%)
– Typical home value: $485,005 (#18 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#9. Innsbrook, MO
– 1-year price change: +$67,809 (+16.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$162,248 (+52.1%)
– Typical home value: $473,722 (#20 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#8. Flint Hill, MO
– 1-year price change: +$68,572 (+14.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$195,802 (+56.1%)
– Typical home value: $544,585 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#7. Weldon Spring, MO
– 1-year price change: +$79,543 (+16.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$178,654 (+45.3%)
– Typical home value: $572,636 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#6. Westwood, MO
– 1-year price change: +$85,185 (+9.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$216,680 (+27.5%)
– Typical home value: $1,005,544 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#5. Clarkson Valley, MO
– 1-year price change: +$99,085 (+13.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$227,040 (+36.5%)
– Typical home value: $848,951 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#4. Town and Country, MO
– 1-year price change: +$105,079 (+11.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$228,977 (+29.8%)
– Typical home value: $997,391 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#3. Frontenac, MO
– 1-year price change: +$115,096 (+12.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$266,553 (+33.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,073,663 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#2. Ladue, MO
– 1-year price change: +$116,854 (+11.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$289,342 (+32.7%)
– Typical home value: $1,174,575 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
Stacker
#1. Huntleigh, MO
– 1-year price change: +$288,146 (+15.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$682,542 (+48.2%)
– Typical home value: $2,097,478 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
– 1-year price change: +$288,146 (+15.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$682,542 (+48.2%)
– Typical home value: $2,097,478 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
