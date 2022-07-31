ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

By Stacker
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 241 cities and towns in St. Louis.

Stacker

#30. Moscow Mills, MO

– 1-year price change: +$49,791 (+20.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$105,447 (+55.0%)
– Typical home value: $297,193 (#51 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Glendale, MO

– 1-year price change: +$51,258 (+11.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$131,762 (+34.5%)
– Typical home value: $513,177 (#15 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JrTj_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#28. Wentzville, MO

– 1-year price change: +$51,724 (+16.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$122,304 (+51.3%)
– Typical home value: $360,738 (#35 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLlnh_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#27. Millstadt, IL

– 1-year price change: +$52,097 (+23.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$94,478 (+52.0%)
– Typical home value: $276,209 (#63 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brRvN_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#26. Chesterfield, MO

– 1-year price change: +$52,167 (+11.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$121,325 (+31.2%)
– Typical home value: $510,069 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Foley, MO

– 1-year price change: +$52,900 (+24.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$98,273 (+57.8%)
– Typical home value: $268,319 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Saint Paul, MO

– 1-year price change: +$53,675 (+13.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$156,048 (+50.6%)
– Typical home value: $464,486 (#22 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0CX4_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#23. Wildwood, MO

– 1-year price change: +$55,780 (+12.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$127,120 (+32.9%)
– Typical home value: $512,940 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Cottleville, MO

– 1-year price change: +$55,950 (+15.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$130,774 (+45.3%)
– Typical home value: $419,494 (#27 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFlQg_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#21. Lake Saint Louis, MO

– 1-year price change: +$56,073 (+16.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$133,956 (+51.3%)
– Typical home value: $395,043 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Clayton, MO

– 1-year price change: +$56,153 (+7.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$182,367 (+29.2%)
– Typical home value: $806,789 (#7 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW0Qy_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#19. Hawk Point, MO

– 1-year price change: +$56,522 (+22.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$113,922 (+58.3%)
– Typical home value: $309,181 (#47 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J0Pm_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#18. Creve Coeur, MO

– 1-year price change: +$57,503 (+11.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$140,809 (+33.1%)
– Typical home value: $566,727 (#12 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flNae_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#17. Old Monroe, MO

– 1-year price change: +$59,402 (+22.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$116,972 (+57.9%)
– Typical home value: $318,983 (#42 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9wmt_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#16. Crystal Lake Park, MO

– 1-year price change: +$61,685 (+12.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$135,718 (+31.2%)
– Typical home value: $570,553 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Silex, MO

– 1-year price change: +$61,699 (+21.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$148,159 (+71.6%)
– Typical home value: $355,113 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Des Peres, MO

– 1-year price change: +$62,752 (+11.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$150,672 (+32.9%)
– Typical home value: $608,054 (#8 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFLmF_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#13. Warson Woods, MO

– 1-year price change: +$62,907 (+11.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$150,044 (+33.2%)
– Typical home value: $601,556 (#9 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7MmL_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#12. Dardenne Prairie, MO

– 1-year price change: +$63,697 (+16.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$143,319 (+47.7%)
– Typical home value: $443,791 (#24 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XF3Ch_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#11. Augusta, MO

– 1-year price change: +$64,058 (+16.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$164,014 (+54.7%)
– Typical home value: $464,112 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Foristell, MO

– 1-year price change: +$66,982 (+16.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$176,292 (+57.1%)
– Typical home value: $485,005 (#18 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNz50_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#9. Innsbrook, MO

– 1-year price change: +$67,809 (+16.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$162,248 (+52.1%)
– Typical home value: $473,722 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Flint Hill, MO

– 1-year price change: +$68,572 (+14.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$195,802 (+56.1%)
– Typical home value: $544,585 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Weldon Spring, MO

– 1-year price change: +$79,543 (+16.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$178,654 (+45.3%)
– Typical home value: $572,636 (#10 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EpYN_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#6. Westwood, MO

– 1-year price change: +$85,185 (+9.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$216,680 (+27.5%)
– Typical home value: $1,005,544 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Clarkson Valley, MO

– 1-year price change: +$99,085 (+13.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$227,040 (+36.5%)
– Typical home value: $848,951 (#6 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv9bu_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#4. Town and Country, MO

– 1-year price change: +$105,079 (+11.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$228,977 (+29.8%)
– Typical home value: $997,391 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Frontenac, MO

– 1-year price change: +$115,096 (+12.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$266,553 (+33.0%)
– Typical home value: $1,073,663 (#3 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iddf3_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#2. Ladue, MO

– 1-year price change: +$116,854 (+11.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$289,342 (+32.7%)
– Typical home value: $1,174,575 (#2 most expensive city in metro) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCtxM_0gzQycLE00

Stacker

#1. Huntleigh, MO

– 1-year price change: +$288,146 (+15.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$682,542 (+48.2%)
– Typical home value: $2,097,478 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

