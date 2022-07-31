Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater 4-H Program

wyo4news.com
The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.
SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State
Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
Governor Gordon appoints Interim State Fire Marshal
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the role. Young has served as Deputy Director and...
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
The RS Main Street/URA announces Candy Bedard as Volunteer of the Month for July
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July. Candy was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.
Wyoming Game and Fish now accepting license applications for the Antelope Hunt Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Applications for licenses for the Antelope Hunt Event are now open. Wyoming State Statutes provide up to 160 licenses for up to two antelope hunt events each year. Antelope Hunt Events licenses are offered to organizations for up to a three-year period. Organizations must submit applications...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week
August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
Today’s Farmer’s Market is on, Bunning Concert in the Park is not
August 3, 2022 — The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. But, with Wyoming’s Big Show in progress at the Sweetwater Events Complex, there will be no Dip, Dodge, and Slide today at Century West Park or Concert in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. Both events will return next week, their final time for this summer season.
Raymond L. Searle (September 28, 1947 – August 1, 2022)
Raymond L. Searle, 74, passed away with his family by his side Monday, August 1, 2022, at his son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died fighting a courageous battle with Cancer and complications due to diabetes. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Midvale City Cemetery, 471 6th Avenue, Midvale, Utah.
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Nethercott Blasts Gray For Misleading Mailer; Gray Defends Ad
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With only two weeks to go before the primary election, campaign literature is starting to flood people’s mailboxes and doorsteps. The information provided in these advertisements can sometimes be misleading or wrong. In a mailer sent out on behalf of...
Wyoming’s US Congressional race to feature at Washington Park forum Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican candidates for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are invited to the Washington Park Bandshell for a forum Wednesday, Aug. 3. This is part of the Natrona County Republican Women’s Politics in the Park series, which runs every Wednesday through Aug....
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Pinedale at Half Moon Lake by Christopher Driscoll of Boise, Idaho and Lehigh University. Christopher writes: “Some students from Lehigh are spending a good bit of time in Sublette County early this fall....
Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
Lindsey Nicole Reyes (January 2, 1984 – July 29, 2022)
Lindsey Nicole Reyes, 38, of Rock Springs, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 29 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
