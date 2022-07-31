Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:

goodmorninggloucester.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free AgencyIBWAABoston, MA
Water Drop Video From Eoin Vincent
My house has become part of the water drop path as they continue to work on putting out the fire. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
WMUR.com
Investigators: Illegal campfire may have ignited wildfire in Pawtuckaway State Park
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Investigators said an illegal campfire may have started the flames were burning Tuesday in Pawtuckaway State Park. The fire burned deep into the ground layer in a remote area. The crews that were working in the hot and humid conditions had to do a lot of...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
WMUR.com
Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
WCVB
Crews continue work against brush fire on Gloucester's Poles Hill
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters returned to a wooded area on Cape Ann on Tuesday, after the second wildfire on consecutive days spread flames and smoke near residential neighborhoods. Gloucester fire Chief Eric Smith said the department first received reports of the three-alarm fire in the area of Poles Hill...
Police investigating after 2-pound, sick dog abandoned near trail in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — An emaciated, sick dog was found abandoned and in “terrible condition” in a popular recreation area in Malden, prompting an investigation by police and the Animal Rescue League. The 2-pound Chihuahua was found huddled in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail...
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
homenewshere.com
Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday
WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
WCVB
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
WMUR.com
3-alarm fire burns at apartment building in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Manchester. Sixteen people were displaced in the fire on Beech Street, officials said. The fire started at around noon somewhere between the garage and the main structure of the building, officials said.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
TODAY.com
Humpback whale breaches near several boats in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was recently caught on camera breaching and splashing down near several boats in Boston Harbor. Whale sightings have surged this summer from New England to New Jersey.Aug. 2, 2022.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Message From Mayor Verga Regarding Pole’s Hill Fire
Hello, this is Mayor Greg Verga with an important message from the City of Gloucester. As the Gloucester Fire Department and Massachusetts Forestry Services continue to manage the brush fire on Poles Hill they will be conducting controlled burnouts in the area. These burnouts will result in additional flames and smoke. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area.
goodmorninggloucester.com
August 2, 2022
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith would like to provide an update on the large brush fire that the Gloucester Fire Department battled in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road earlier today. On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched to...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
