Gloucester, MA

Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:

By Joey Ciaramitaro
 4 days ago
Water Drop Video From Eoin Vincent

Water Drop Video From Eoin Vincent

My house has become part of the water drop path as they continue to work on putting out the fire.
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
Crews continue work against brush fire on Gloucester's Poles Hill

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters returned to a wooded area on Cape Ann on Tuesday, after the second wildfire on consecutive days spread flames and smoke near residential neighborhoods. Gloucester fire Chief Eric Smith said the department first received reports of the three-alarm fire in the area of Poles Hill...
Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday

WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
3-alarm fire burns at apartment building in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Manchester. Sixteen people were displaced in the fire on Beech Street, officials said. The fire started at around noon somewhere between the garage and the main structure of the building, officials said.
Message From Mayor Verga Regarding Pole’s Hill Fire

Hello, this is Mayor Greg Verga with an important message from the City of Gloucester. As the Gloucester Fire Department and Massachusetts Forestry Services continue to manage the brush fire on Poles Hill they will be conducting controlled burnouts in the area. These burnouts will result in additional flames and smoke. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area.
August 2, 2022

GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith would like to provide an update on the large brush fire that the Gloucester Fire Department battled in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road earlier today. On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched to...
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
