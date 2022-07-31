ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dduVs_0gzQxlJy00

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cardiff complete signing of Tottenham forward Kion Etete

Cardiff have completed the signing of young forward Kion Etete on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 20-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number nine in the Welsh capital. Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp

Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp. The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019. Benson also brings with him Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
newschain

Gear Up motors to Ballyroan success, as Cleveland books Melbourne spot

Gear Up led home a Joseph O’Brien-trained one-two in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown. Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the former Group One-winning juvenile got first run on Cleveland in the mile-and-a-half Group Three feature, holding him at bay by a neck. Winner of the Chester Cup for Aidan O’Brien, the latter was having his first run for his new yard.
WORLD
newschain

Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox. Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy