The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Brighton send Poland defender Michal Karbownik on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf
Brighton defender Michal Karbownik has joined German second-tier club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old Poland international is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Albion since signing from Legia Warsaw in 2019. He spent last season with Greek champions Olympiacos. Seagulls pathway development manager Gordon Greer...
Zoe Newson takes gold in para powerlifting as late Nigerian duo are disqualified
Nigeria’s perfect para powerlifting Commonwealth Games record was ended when two of their athletes were disqualified for turning up late for an event won by England’s Zoe Newson. Tokyo Paralympic champion Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Mark were among the favourites to win women’s lightweight gold at Birmingham 2022....
‘I had a tear in my eye’ – David Seaman ‘so proud’ of Lionesses’ achievement
Former England goalkeeper David Seaman said he had a tear in his eye when the Lionesses lifted the Euro 2022 trophy. The 58-year-old was a key member of the England men’s team when they reached the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship, also hosted in England. The Lionesses went...
Cardiff complete signing of Tottenham forward Kion Etete
Cardiff have completed the signing of young forward Kion Etete on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 20-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number nine in the Welsh capital. Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the...
Celtic winger Liel Abada misses ‘big brother’ Nir Bitton following summer move
Celtic winger Liel Abada admits he misses “big brother” Nir Bitton but the Israeli aims to continue his development this season without his mentor. Abada’s transition to life in Scotland last season was made far smoother by the influence of his international team-mate, who left Glasgow after nine years in the summer to join Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Colin Jackson urges kids to ‘have a go’ after Euro 2022 and Commonwealth Games
Former athletes Colin Jackson and Dani Rowe have said the Commonwealth Games and Lionesses’ Euros victory have made 2022 a “hugely important” year in sport, particularly for inspiring young people. Ex-Team GB cyclist Rowe and former world champion hurdler Jackson both praised the UK’s top sports stars...
Mikel Arteta backs new signing Gabriel Jesus to be a success at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has backed the contagious mentality of Gabriel Jesus to help Arsenal have a successful season. Striker Jesus will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after moving from champions Manchester City. The Brazilian has already scored seven goals in pre-season to...
Antonio Conte knows Tottenham are still a long way off competing for title
Antonio Conte believes Tottenham are moving in the right direction after a busy summer transfer window but warned they cannot yet focus on closing the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool. Spurs have made six major signings after a strong finish to last season saw them beat rivals Arsenal to...
Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4. Football. Lyanco was in hot water. Manchester City launched their third kit in a more conventional way.
Burnley sign midfielder Manuel Benson from Antwerp
Burnley have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Manuel Benson on a four-year deal from Antwerp. The 25-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee after spending the last seven seasons in the Belgian top flight, having moved from Genk to Antwerp in 2019. Benson also brings with him Europa...
Scott Parker urging promoted Bournemouth to embrace Premier League challenge
Scott Parker says Bournemouth must embrace the challenge of the Premier League after confirming summer signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will miss Saturday’s opener against Aston Villa. The Cherries are back in the top flight following a two-year absence having won promotion last term as Championship runners-up. Head...
Geraint Thomas takes Commonwealth bronze after early crash ruins dreams of gold
Geraint Thomas suffered an all too familiar story as an early crash cost him his chance of Commonwealth gold in the men’s time trial. Barely two minutes into his ride the back wheel got away from the Welshman on a sharp left-hander, and he clipped a barrier. Thomas remounted...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary. Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.
House of Commons doorkeeper Chris Symonds disappointed with time trial
The first rider off the ramp in the men’s time trial at the Commonwealth Games was a 48-year-old riding for Ghana who spends his working days as a doorkeeper at the House of Commons. Chris Symonds was disappointed with his time of 62 minutes 56.79 seconds over the 37.4km...
Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon
Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
Gear Up motors to Ballyroan success, as Cleveland books Melbourne spot
Gear Up led home a Joseph O’Brien-trained one-two in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown. Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the former Group One-winning juvenile got first run on Cleveland in the mile-and-a-half Group Three feature, holding him at bay by a neck. Winner of the Chester Cup for Aidan O’Brien, the latter was having his first run for his new yard.
Jack Laugher felt ‘loads of pressure’ before winning latest Commonwealth crown
Jack Laugher admitted he felt the pressure after a high-scoring performance saw him successfully defend his Commonwealth Games one-metre springboard title. Fellow Englishman Jordan Houlden also put in an impressive performance to secure bronze on his Commonwealth debut. Houlden had led for a period of the competition but it was...
Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move
Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox. Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.
Patrick Vieira urges players to keep taking knee after roll back of gesture
Patrick Vieira believes it is critical for players to keep taking the knee after those in the Premier League decided to limit when they take the anti-racism stance this season. Friday night’s Premier League opener between Vieira’s Palace side and Arsenal is one of the matches that will still feature...
Nottingham Forest not finished yet after busy summer in transfer market
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side’s spending spree is not over as they gear up for their Premier League return. The Reds have already brought in 12 players ahead of their first game in the top tier for 23 years at Newcastle on Saturday. Jesse Lingard and...
