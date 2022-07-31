The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Gear Up led home a Joseph O’Brien-trained one-two in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown. Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the former Group One-winning juvenile got first run on Cleveland in the mile-and-a-half Group Three feature, holding him at bay by a neck. Winner of the Chester Cup for Aidan O’Brien, the latter was having his first run for his new yard.

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO