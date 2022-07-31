ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars return to Gentile Bandstand, August 7, 2022

The Continentals return to the Gentile Bandstand, Sunday, August 7, 2022. at 7pm. The Antonio Gentile Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester MA. The free concert is sponsored by The Gloucester Rotary Club. The Continentals play your favorite rock and pop from the 70’s up to today’s hits. This group is a mainstay of New England summer entertainment.
Leslie Lewis Sigler solo Art Show opens tomorrow at Jane Deering Gallery

Jane Deering Gallery is pleased to present Leslie Lewis Sigler | Once Removed opening on. Thursday August 4th with a reception with the artist from 5-7pm. “In my work I explore family objects — individual silver heirlooms that are related to one another in a single collection and, collectively, to the individual families that put them into domestic practice and social circulation. I’m interested in the histories and lifespans of these objects, their ability to reflect our own personal life stories and family histories, and the way they continue to connect us to one another in time and space.”
School Street Sunflower Field Open

One of the 3 sunflower fields from School Street Sunflowers has opened in Ipswich at 18 School St right behind the high school. This field does not require tickets but does offer cut-your-own sunflowers for $2 each. The other 2 fields will require admission when they open later in the summer, so stay tuned. Their Facebook page adds that Goat Yoga is also available every Sunday and those tickets are available here. It’s hard not to smile and feel peaceful when you are facing a field of sunflowers, so maybe stop by when you can. Yes, I took Keith and Aretha……..
Water Drop Video From Eoin Vincent

My house has become part of the water drop path as they continue to work on putting out the fire.
Castaways Vintage Cafe Fashion Show Grand Finale


August 2, 2022

GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith would like to provide an update on the large brush fire that the Gloucester Fire Department battled in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road earlier today. On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched to...
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester.

The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s event features over 55 participating merchants, vendors and non-profits. The Sidewalk Bazaar is the largest Gloucester marketplace event of the year, known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts, along with new and exciting merchandise by a variety of merchants and vendors alike.
Water Ban Info From Mayor Greg Verga

In response to the drought conditions, the City of Gloucester will begin water conservation measures for one month. Starting today, August 2nd and ending on August 31st, outdoor watering is limited to “handheld” with a hose or a watering can before 9am or after 5pm. Additional water restrictions...
SAWYER FREE LIBRARY WILL MAKE THE MOVE TO MAIN STREET THIS FALL ￼

The Sawyer Free Library (SFL) is pleased to share that it has selected a temporary location for the Library during the upcoming renovation and expansion project. The construction project, which involves a renovation of the Library’s 1976 main building at 2 Dale Avenue and an addition of 15,000-square-feet, is expected to begin in early 2023 and take approximately eighteen months.
Message From Mayor Verga Regarding Pole’s Hill Fire

Hello, this is Mayor Greg Verga with an important message from the City of Gloucester. As the Gloucester Fire Department and Massachusetts Forestry Services continue to manage the brush fire on Poles Hill they will be conducting controlled burnouts in the area. These burnouts will result in additional flames and smoke. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area.
