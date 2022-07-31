Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison

CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.

