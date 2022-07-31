Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison

www.mychesco.com
ChesCo DA: Domestic Violence Won’t Be Tolerated in Our Society
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Wednesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 31-year-old Matthew Myers of Coatesville to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. A jury found the defendant guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and terroristic threats in May 2022.
Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
Coatesville Man Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case
A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Rep. Lawrence Announces Subpoenas to Be Served This Week
HARRISBURG, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster), chairman of the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, released the following statement yesterday regarding the issuance of subpoenas:. “Subpoenas will be served this week as part of the Select Committee’s work authorized by House Resolution 216,” said Lawrence....
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery Incident, Amtrak Passengers Help Restrain Man
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery incident. Authorities stated that on July 25 at approximately 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, police learned that Amtrak Police, with the assistance of two members of the public, had the suspect, 36-year-old Norman Nelson, in custody. Nelson was taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
