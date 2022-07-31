ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football Big Cat Weekend 2022: Most notable prospects at Tigers' recruiting event

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
AUBURN — Auburn football's most important recruiting day of the summer has little to do with football – it's essentially a big party at the team facility playing host to high school prospects.

But the 2022 edition did secure the beginnings of the program's future on the football field.

Two 2024 prospects committed during Auburn's annual Big Cat Weekend, including four-star quarterback Adrian Posse, and about 30 recruits visited campus for the event. Attendees included four of Auburn's 2023 commits plus prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes.

Here are the most notable visitors, most notable absences and new commits.

Notable recruits visiting Auburn's Big Cat Weekend

A couple of potential flips were on campus Saturday. The most important was Bo Hughley, a four-star offensive lineman who has been committed to Georgia for several months. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle is entering his senior season at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, where he is a classmate with Auburn commit Terrance Love.

Hughley is the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 13 offensive tackle and the No. 6 player in Georgia. Auburn has not landed a top-100 recruit yet in the Bryan Harsin era.

AUBURN ALUMNI:Auburn's Takeo Spikes joins SEC Network with fond memories of 'mean-mugging' media

GENERAL MANAGER:How an 18-year Dallas Cowboys scout who was high on Tony Romo became Auburn football's first GM

AUBURN NEWS:What is Auburn's NIL collective? Boosters launch 'On To Victory' donation group

Nebraska commit Ashley Williams Jr. was on campus. The four-star edge is in no rush to make a decision on whether he flips, but he does plan to return for a visit this season. Also in attendance was four-star Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman. A top 2024 target present was receiver Malcolm Simmons, who's No. 145 overall.

Auburn landed a commitment from four-star 2024 edge A'mon Lane.

How Auburn is recruiting quarterbacks

The Tigers had two 2024 quarterback targets on campus. Posse committed. Where did that leave fellow four-star Air Noland, another Langston Hughes player?

The left-hander told reporters that Auburn would take two 2024 quarterbacks, but only if top 2023 target Brock Glenn went elsewhere. Glenn committed to Ohio State the same day. "Well, they’ll take two, then," Noland said when he learned that news.

He named Miami, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest as other schools he's interested in.

Notable absences

The most notable (but expected) absence were five-stars James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw, defensive linemen at Carver in Montgomery. Both top-30 overall recruits, they're the best remaining uncommitted prospects in the state.

AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
