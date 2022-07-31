ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Two more for the road | Barnes

By Steve Barnes
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kteN_0gzQx93j00

It brought quite a few reader responses, that column of a couple weeks ago, the one built around the competing presidential candidacies of two Arkansas Republicans: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, wondering if there could possibly be an opening in the GOP primary audience for something resembling an old school, Main Street centrist; and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, convinced that Main Street is the road to nowhere and that muscular, just-this-side-of-MAGA conservatism is the ticket.

“It would be great if Arkansas could produce a president,” wrote one reader, either in sarcasm or in honest, if dismaying, ignorance. A few others made mention of the 42nd president, and one recalled the failed White House campaigns of one of his gubernatorial successors. By and large, however, the responses seemed to have been submitted by newcomers to Arkansas. Or by natives younger than, say, 30. Or who have, or had, no interest in policy or our political history. So here’s a scattershot review of Arkansans and their aspirations to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

As noted, William Jefferson Clinton was the only one of our state to make it all the way, having spent his first four decades aiming for it. His planning, aided by the times, paid off. In 1992, he became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent president, George H.W. Bush, since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover in 1932; and the first Democrat after Roosevelt to win two full presidential terms.

Was Hillary Rodham Clinton “one of us”? (And what does that mean?) Well, she resided here and did admirable service to education in Arkansas for two decades. Having moved on to New York and one of its Senate seats, and later to the State Department, she lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama in 2008; then, having won her party’s bid eight years later, lost the race to Donald Trump.

The Hutchinson-Cotton rivalry of today has a rough parallel with the 2008 race in the sense that two Arkansans were in the running – Hillary Clinton on one side and Gov. Mike Huckabee on the other. Fresh off a decade in the Arkansas statehouse, Huckabee flew from the gate, winning the Iowa caucus with enormous help from fellow religious conservatives. He had respectable showings in other states before being outpaced by Arizona’s John McCain. Huckabee tried again eight years later. No sale.

Moving backward, in 2004 another Arkansan was seeking the Democratic nomination. The resume was terrific: Wes Clark was a Rhodes scholar and, unlike Clinton, had a 34-year military record, including a Purple Heart from combat in Vietnam, and his service ended with four stars on each epaulet. Clark won the Oklahoma primary but his success ended there.

By 1984, Dale Bumpers, then in his second term in the U.S. Senate, was one of the most popular politicians in Arkansas. Finally acknowledging what everyone had long known: That he would sure like to be president, Bumpers surveyed the landscape before deciding, correctly, that it belonged to Ronald Reagan. Four years later, Bumpers sniffed the air again and again backed away. Clinton was sampling the atmosphere as well, though, and like Bumpers he opted against the race.

Just how serious was the campaign by U.S. Rep. Wilbur Mills in 1972? Serious enough that the Second District congressman, the veteran “Mr. Chairman” of the House Ways and Means Committee and one of Washington’s most powerful men, spent months and millions of dollars before formally ending the effort at the Miami nominating convention. Mills’ attempt was, regardless, a curiosity. He was hardly a telegenic candidate and his record on civil rights legislation negated the appeal that his work on Medicare and Social Security legislation had for older Americans. Despite his national (in fact, global) influence, Mills was essentially a favorite son candidate; and many wondered, in retrospect, if his pursuit of the presidency was a delusion fueled by a drinking problem that would soon enough become public.

Favorite sons – there is never a shortage of them in Arkansas, or in other states. They are a pleasant enough diversion provided the charade doesn’t go on too long, delaying the inevitable or denying the presumptive nominee a quick kill at the convention. Arkansas Republicans naturally put forth Winthrop Rockefeller’s name in 1968 and brother Nelson didn’t object since Richard Nixon was on his mind. With the chaos of Central High still vivid and the civil rights movement gaining momentum, Arkansas Democrats nonetheless put Gov. Orval Faubus’ name in nomination before climbing aboard the Kennedy juggernaut.

So, an Arkansan contemplating a White House run, or actually entering the contest, isn’t new. Winning the race is (almost) unprecedented.

Steve Barnes is the host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.

Comments / 2

Shane 49
3d ago

When I see the state's politicians wanting to take on Washington D C Govonor or mayor 🤔 Being the age that I have become It's just time for new blood thoughts and ideals still smothering in old outdated reality .We can't progress into the future and still try to live in the past it would be just another disaster waiting to replay a horrible history. So for the old dogs 🐕 just stay on the porch and let's the young pups take rein .Days of years gone by is just that visions of youth long gone. Reflect on other things that could make our state and country better.Sit down somewhere Let the next generation have a go at it. Maybe a woman can fix the mess in Washington. Just Saying .

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative

LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
kcur.org

Do Missouri Democrats stand a chance in the U.S. Senate race?

While the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri is grabbing the lion’s share of attention, there’s also a competitive race on the Democratic side. A new Emerson College poll out this week shows Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine leading Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce by a few percentage points, 39% to 35%. KCUR's Sam Zeff breaks down why Democrats might actually have a shot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Bumpers
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Wilbur Mills
Person
Orval Faubus
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Winthrop Rockefeller
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Secretary of State issues ‘Notification of Sufficiency’ regarding petition to put recreational marijuana on ballot

On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a "Notification of Sufficiency" validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Pbs#Republicans#Gop#White House#Arkansans#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
5NEWS

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
ARKANSAS STATE
Natchez Democrat

Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’

NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Grandfather responds to School Safety report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat

Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy