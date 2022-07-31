Incorporations & Bankruptcies
INCORPORATIONS:
Crawford County
SJ Mini Mart LLC, Anwar Ahmad, 1410 Palm Ave., Van Buren.
Donna Kay Esthetics LLC, Donna Smith, 14556 Old Turner Road, Mulberry.
2 Lane Heavy Haul LLC, Fredrick Zimmerman, 4217 U.S. 71 N.E., Mountainburg.
Polk County
Born Again Recovery Ministries, Alex Vaughn, 147 Polk Road 88, Mena.
KB Spray Foam Insulation LLC, Johan Hernandez, 121 Frachiseur Road, Grannis.
Sebastian County
Pleasant Acres Garden LLC, Madalyn Farquhar, 4515 Park Ave., Fort Smith.
Bluz Lawn & Landscaping LLC, Adela Amaya, 3700 Hon Ave., Fort Smith.
ATGDTM LLC, Dennis Sbanotto, 120 Belle Ave., Fort Smith.
Rye Hill Ranch LLC, Stephen Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Todd Barnes Property Maintenance LLC, Todd Barnes, 2304 S. M St., Fort Smith.
Heathen Handyman Services LLC, Stephen Niles, 9703 Old Highway 10, Greenwood.
Chad Colley River Valley Hospice House, Betty Colley, 9211 R.A. Young Jr. Drive, Fort Smith.
Delphinium Counseling LLC, Brooke Pschierl, 9508 Harmony Ridge Road, Fort Smith.
New England Trucking LLC, Robert Alas, 2006 Barbara Lane, Lavaca.
She Shield LLC, Shala Klutts, 5000 Rogers Ave., Suite 500, Fort Smith.
BANKRUPTCIES:
Crawford County
Kameron Quinalty, 7223 AR 282, Rudy; chapter 7.
Alexa Tula, 6168 N. AR 59, Van Buren; chapter 7.
Lawrence Palmatary, aka Larry Palmatary, and Thelma Palmatary, 404 S. 41st St., Van Buren; chapter 7.
Sebastian County
Maximus Tyrannus Avery, 304 S. 14th St., Fort Smith; chapter 13.
This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Incorporations & Bankruptcies
Comments / 0