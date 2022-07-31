ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Commissioner Mario Chavez: A bright future

By Mario Chavez
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
This is part three in a three-part series.

In my first two editorials, I addressed the crime in Shreveport and why I chose to run as a No-Party candidate. While on the campaign trail, I have spoken with thousands of people who desire a brighter future for Shreveport. From events in south Shreveport to north Shreveport, from Pine Hills to Broadmoor, and all neighborhoods in between, our city has potential and with the right vision, we can have hope. Whether it has been walking the streets of Cedar Grove, praying over the Lakeside community, to flagging lights that need to be changed in Queensborough; I believe in the people of Shreveport. What I do not believe in is the government of Shreveport.

I am like any citizen in our great city. I want crime solved, I want our city to be clean, and I believe government exists for customer service, or as I call it, citizen service. This final editorial will be on how as Mayor of Shreveport I plan to address the areas of a cleaner Shreveport and a Shreveport with customer service.

A Cleaner Shreveport

All you need to do is drive around our city and you will see we need a major clean-up. We have lost pride in how our city looks. I ran for office the very first time because I was tired of how dirty my neighborhood was. I was challenged to do something about it. I ran, won, and the process of cleanups in Southern Hills began. We organized and motivated people to engage. To date, we have consistently been awarded the most garbage picked up and now the local neighborhood association has taken over our quarterly clean-ups. We established a vision, provided the resources, and the vision has expanded. We can replicate this throughout Shreveport.

Drive through Shreveport at night and you will see lights out all over the city. We are working right now on technology to have citizens report those outages and accountability will be put in place for those lights to be replaced. Each of us knows the lights out in our neighborhoods. Those lights that are out can be reported through an app and accountability is created to correct the outages. We all have driven across the river to our neighbors and know they have lights on, Shreveport’s lights should be on too.

I was told once if you are ever going to do business with someone, drive by their house and see how their lawn looks. How does the lawn in our city look? If we cannot take care of and correct what is visible, what do you think the non-visible looks like? You all can see the grass is overgrown, the lights are out, and houses not being lived in; can you see how the budget is taken care of? Not only should we clean up what is visible, but we must also clean up what is invisible. For too long the budget in our city has been overlooked. We must create processes and accountability that protect and advance Shreveport’s future. When you pay taxes, you deserve proper care given to the use of those taxes. A cleaner Shreveport includes transparency and a clean budget. Accountability is essential.

Customer Service

Any citizen of Shreveport needs to be treated just as they are, a customer. When you call the water department, the sanitation department or the mayor’s office, you must be respected and get answers to your questions. You should have phone calls and emails returned within 24 hours, solutions developed, and our city government should be results driven. We are most effective as a government when our citizens enjoy living in Shreveport.

While focusing on being people driven, we must create an environment in Shreveport where businesses are welcome. To make businesses welcome we must remove red tape and reverse the slow processes. We will create more jobs in Shreveport through creating more businesses. It will be our responsibility to work closely with business owners in making certain they have what they need to create and open new businesses in Shreveport. Regulations are needed and required but we must make the process customer friendly. I am a business owner, own commercial real estate, and work with business owners daily. As mayor, I make this promise, I will be pro-business. I know what it takes to start a business and be a business owner. I will make certain our city is focused on job creation through the creation of new and innovative businesses.

As Mayor, customer service will include representing all citizens in Shreveport. I will make certain to secure private property rights, as well as, keep the drinking water safe for our children. We need to focus on preserving our valuable resources like our lakes and rivers for both recreations and to guarantee healthy drinking water for future generations.

A customer is the most important visitor on our premises, he is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him. He is not an interruption in our work. He is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider in our business. He is part of it. We are not doing him a favor by serving him. He is doing us a favor by giving us an opportunity to do so." Mahatma Gandhi

As I conclude this three-part series, I want to ask you this final question. Are you satisfied with your experience daily in Shreveport? I ask that you research closely each candidate for Mayor. Find the person you believe not only has the skill set needed to lead but also the heart and passion for our city.

I believe in Shreveport, I love Shreveport, and I want to raise my family for years to come in Shreveport. I am asking you to strongly consider me as Mayor of Shreveport.

Together, Shreveport Wins!

Comments / 0

 

