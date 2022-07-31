ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As ISU begins fall camp, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The list of narratives surrounding Charlie Ragle’s first year at Idaho State might not fit on a long receipt from the grocery store.

Nobody wins at Idaho State.

They don’t have the facilities.

You can’t recruit to Pocatello.

“Sometimes that can be daunting,” Ragle said, “the challenges that you have to face in rebuilding and building a program. So I think that’s the biggest takeaway, that there’s just so much more to do that doesn’t deal with football — which is not a surprise. But it does require a lot of attention, and a lot of work.”

That’s the thing about Ragle: He isn’t just a first-time head coach. He’s a first-time head coach staring up at Mount Everest, wondering how on earth he’s supposed to scale the summit. He’s had to learn a lot, had to juggle a lot, had to handle an assistant coach getting arrested and extradited to Arizona , where he kicked off the coaching career that has led him here.

Like any respectable coach, Ragle likes to talk in phrases: You gotta go to work. You gotta create momentum. You gotta know your why. To the untrained ear, it might register as gibberish, but listen between the lines and you begin to understand how Ragle has handled his first seven months on the ISU job.

It begins with what he mentioned above: This gig involves a lot more than football, which is mostly what he had to worry about at his previous stop, Cal’s special teams coordinator. Now he has to handle a million different things: How’s fundraising going? Should we offer this kid, visit this one? How do we build better connections in the community? How do we convince people in Pocatello that things will be different this time around?

The short answer to that last question is simple: Win games. The long one shows that Ragle understands the way the Gate City views his program.

“The fans are kinda like the dog that’s been kicked — still wants to come up and lick you and love you, and it wants you to pet it,” Ragle said. “But it’s apprehensive that you might just kick it. And these fans have been kicked one too many times. So we’ve gotta instill a trust in them, that we’re going to get accomplished what we say we’re going to get accomplished.

“And that doesn’t happen overnight. At the end of the day, we gotta go win some football games. It’s been a nice six-month honeymoon — the new coach and all that gets people giddy with change. But that doesn’t mean you-know-what. We have to produce on the field, and nobody’s more aware of that than me. I certainly have goals of myself and what my expectations are, but we have to go achieve them on the field.”

This summer, Ragle and his coaching staff have spent an inordinate amount of time recruiting — his word choice. Since spring ball ended, the Bengals signed 11 new players and welcomed back a few more who returned from LDS missions, meaning the team that took the Holt Arena practice field for a spring scrimmage in April will look different than the one that takes the field in September. Because of low numbers, the Bengals have hit the recruiting trail hard, bringing in more offensive linemen and a few DBs, if nothing else adding bodies to fill out the roster.

So with those players in place, Ragle’s summer days looked a little like this: Get to the Holt Arena offices around 7:30 a.m. to watch the players work in the weight room, make sure they’re taking care of business on that front. Check out the practice field, where some are working on conditioning drills. Then get out and recruit: In person, around the area, and on the phone, checking in with targets, seeing where their offers stand.

Except on Saturday, ISU kicked off fall camp. The Bengals will practice for a few weeks before they head down to Las Vegas to collect a check and play UNLV at Allegiant Stadium. That means the beginning of the Ragle era, which for the man himself, means a few things: He wants to win, but he’s realistic. He knows what he’s up against, how grueling the conference can be, how this might take a year or two.

He also understands the reality of his situation: Get back to winning… or find another gig.

“My timeline in Pocatello is much different than most of the people,” Ragle said. “I’ve got a contract that says five years. If you don’t win, you get fired. That’s the reality of it. So I don’t have time to wait three or four years for this or that, you know what I mean? There’s things I need to get done, and I want to get done. Unfortunately, I don’t have control of all those things. So you have to empower and teach people how to win, and believe in what we’re doing so that they can help you ascertain those goals.”

The funny part is this: Ragle admits this challenge is daunting, but he won’t admit to feeling stressed out about it.

Here, we let him take it away.

“I’ve been fooling people for 23 years,” Ragle said. “I show up and coach football, and I get paid to do it. Are you kidding me? Joke’s on them. I haven’t worked a day in my life. I’m chasing my passion, my dream. The stress comes from the pressure that you put on yourself to be great. We’re chasing greatness, and that’s what we’re about. So that’s an internal pressure.

“I mean, you’re talking to a guy that coached at Cal and was competing against some of the elite teams in the country… You’re talking to a guy that went and played Stanford in the pandemic, and didn’t have five offensive linemen and got extra point blocked that basically lost us the game. That’s pressure, when people are texting you to drive off the Bay Bridge. That comes with the territory.”

Idaho State Journal

War Bonnet Round Up to kick off 111th annual rodeo with free event on Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s oldest rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is gearing up to kick off its 111th year of rodeo festivities Wednesday Night. On the day before the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo begins, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the War Bonnet Round Up will host the annual Rodeo Kickoff at Sandy Downs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include games and free rodeo action in celebration of the PRCA rodeo the following nights.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Recall effort underway, censure proposed as Pocatello City Council clash intensifies

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members. Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Charlie Ragle
Idaho State Journal

An open letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray

So how should a father, a Muslim American immigrant, a person of color respond to his city councilman with clearly racist views. A father who has raised three kids in the beautiful state of Idaho and focused all his energy over the last 19 years of living in Pocatello towards building bridges and inculcating a sense of kindness, inclusion and love of diversity in his kids shall respond. And as these kids leave their nest in Idaho, the only message he gave them was there...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New Human Bean Coffee Shop planned for Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A couple who live in Moscow, Idaho, plan to install a new coffee shop in Chubbuck near long-time Chubbuck business Tastee Treet. Theo and Melissa Warner, who graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow, say they hope to have the new coffee shop installed at the beginning of October. The couple will use a prefabricated building currently under construction in Oregon, that will be supplied by The Human Bean franchise, according to the Warners. They already have two trainers and managers hired, Melissa said. And typically, each location has about 20 employees, according to the company. The...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track

POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open

UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. while the adult male motorcyclist was headed eastbound on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue, authorities said. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. The man was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been released but he is reportedly from the Pocatello area. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Idaho State Journal

This week at the Bannock County Event Center

This week starts and ends with concerts at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, with some rodeo favorites in between! On Sunday, July 31, eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will perform with Americana band Highway 45 at the Amphitheatre. With Tejano and Latin influences, this band and its variety of instruments will entertain the whole family. Get your tickets at idahoconcertseries.com. Or, if you prefer emo-rock, catch Hawthorne Heights performing with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Friday, Aug. 5. Hits like “Ohio Is For Lovers”...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of slicing victim's face with knife in WinCo parking lot

POCATELLO — A 46-year-old local man was arrested Monday night after police say he sliced a man’s face with a knife in the parking lot of WinCo Foods. Burke Ryan Bailey, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the disturbance. Pocatello police were dispatched to the WinCo Foods parking lot around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival came into contact with a man who had...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Art walk planned for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
POCATELLO, ID
