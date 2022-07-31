As ISU begins fall camp, Ragle shares what he’s learned about being a head coach

SPOKANE, Wash. — The list of narratives surrounding Charlie Ragle’s first year at Idaho State might not fit on a long receipt from the grocery store.

Nobody wins at Idaho State.

They don’t have the facilities.

You can’t recruit to Pocatello.

“Sometimes that can be daunting,” Ragle said, “the challenges that you have to face in rebuilding and building a program. So I think that’s the biggest takeaway, that there’s just so much more to do that doesn’t deal with football — which is not a surprise. But it does require a lot of attention, and a lot of work.”

That’s the thing about Ragle: He isn’t just a first-time head coach. He’s a first-time head coach staring up at Mount Everest, wondering how on earth he’s supposed to scale the summit. He’s had to learn a lot, had to juggle a lot, had to handle an assistant coach getting arrested and extradited to Arizona , where he kicked off the coaching career that has led him here.

Like any respectable coach, Ragle likes to talk in phrases: You gotta go to work. You gotta create momentum. You gotta know your why. To the untrained ear, it might register as gibberish, but listen between the lines and you begin to understand how Ragle has handled his first seven months on the ISU job.

It begins with what he mentioned above: This gig involves a lot more than football, which is mostly what he had to worry about at his previous stop, Cal’s special teams coordinator. Now he has to handle a million different things: How’s fundraising going? Should we offer this kid, visit this one? How do we build better connections in the community? How do we convince people in Pocatello that things will be different this time around?

The short answer to that last question is simple: Win games. The long one shows that Ragle understands the way the Gate City views his program.

“The fans are kinda like the dog that’s been kicked — still wants to come up and lick you and love you, and it wants you to pet it,” Ragle said. “But it’s apprehensive that you might just kick it. And these fans have been kicked one too many times. So we’ve gotta instill a trust in them, that we’re going to get accomplished what we say we’re going to get accomplished.

“And that doesn’t happen overnight. At the end of the day, we gotta go win some football games. It’s been a nice six-month honeymoon — the new coach and all that gets people giddy with change. But that doesn’t mean you-know-what. We have to produce on the field, and nobody’s more aware of that than me. I certainly have goals of myself and what my expectations are, but we have to go achieve them on the field.”

This summer, Ragle and his coaching staff have spent an inordinate amount of time recruiting — his word choice. Since spring ball ended, the Bengals signed 11 new players and welcomed back a few more who returned from LDS missions, meaning the team that took the Holt Arena practice field for a spring scrimmage in April will look different than the one that takes the field in September. Because of low numbers, the Bengals have hit the recruiting trail hard, bringing in more offensive linemen and a few DBs, if nothing else adding bodies to fill out the roster.

So with those players in place, Ragle’s summer days looked a little like this: Get to the Holt Arena offices around 7:30 a.m. to watch the players work in the weight room, make sure they’re taking care of business on that front. Check out the practice field, where some are working on conditioning drills. Then get out and recruit: In person, around the area, and on the phone, checking in with targets, seeing where their offers stand.

Except on Saturday, ISU kicked off fall camp. The Bengals will practice for a few weeks before they head down to Las Vegas to collect a check and play UNLV at Allegiant Stadium. That means the beginning of the Ragle era, which for the man himself, means a few things: He wants to win, but he’s realistic. He knows what he’s up against, how grueling the conference can be, how this might take a year or two.

He also understands the reality of his situation: Get back to winning… or find another gig.

“My timeline in Pocatello is much different than most of the people,” Ragle said. “I’ve got a contract that says five years. If you don’t win, you get fired. That’s the reality of it. So I don’t have time to wait three or four years for this or that, you know what I mean? There’s things I need to get done, and I want to get done. Unfortunately, I don’t have control of all those things. So you have to empower and teach people how to win, and believe in what we’re doing so that they can help you ascertain those goals.”

The funny part is this: Ragle admits this challenge is daunting, but he won’t admit to feeling stressed out about it.

Here, we let him take it away.

“I’ve been fooling people for 23 years,” Ragle said. “I show up and coach football, and I get paid to do it. Are you kidding me? Joke’s on them. I haven’t worked a day in my life. I’m chasing my passion, my dream. The stress comes from the pressure that you put on yourself to be great. We’re chasing greatness, and that’s what we’re about. So that’s an internal pressure.

“I mean, you’re talking to a guy that coached at Cal and was competing against some of the elite teams in the country… You’re talking to a guy that went and played Stanford in the pandemic, and didn’t have five offensive linemen and got extra point blocked that basically lost us the game. That’s pressure, when people are texting you to drive off the Bay Bridge. That comes with the territory.”