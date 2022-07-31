Priced out of work: Why access to affordable child care is a gender equality issue

I have had a unique take on child care issues in Oklahoma. I have become quite passionate about speaking on them, especially since Oklahoma ranks 50th on the state education scale this year. Although I am a mother to two boys — a 16-month-old and a 2-year-old — I wear many other hats. I am a Marine Corps veteran and a student at Liberty University.

Recently I began my journey of returning to work as a police officer, but this job was something I never expected to pursue. I majored in social work until I moved to Oklahoma due to military orders. I found that the idea of taking unpaid internships for my degree completion was not financially feasible, nor did the community have the means to support this goal. I had to change my degree and began looking for stable employment since my dream of social work was no longer attainable. I found a job with the Lawton Police Department that was enough for my family to afford the child care cost of $1,200 per month.

You may think I should have done better family planning, but when COVID-19 hit, it became difficult to receive birth control, and I became pregnant with my second son very quickly. Once I made the choice of returning to work, I began to see that even a financially stable family will suffer crippling debt during this transition.

I found myself having to attend many police department interviews, tests and errands. I am in a unique situation where I qualify for on-base care because my husband is active-duty military. If it were not for that, I could not have attended any of these appointments. The city has no hourly child care resources of its own. Although military child care is discounted, I still struggled to pay for it and was quickly in debt.

To continue to add on, I needed things for my employment. I found myself driving more often as gas prices rose for tasks necessary to my employment. This included driving to Oklahoma City, where I had to complete a physical for the pension board of Oklahoma. I needed new running shoes and a double-jogging stroller to get myself in shape. I also found myself in search of business suits, which I found at thrift stores in an attempt to save some money.

Overall, I have accumulated over $1,000 in debt in a financially stable family that qualified for child care assistance and GI Bill financial support. I consider myself very lucky to have outstanding credit and the ability to wait until I get officially hired.

If I am not hired, I will be $1,000 in debt for trying, and I do not plan on trying to get hired again after making that kind of sacrifice. The idea of losing that amount of money seems horrifying but is a risk my family must take as prices for living extend beyond our current means.

I understand that most Oklahomans are not so lucky, and the lack of resources in the community is holding back married mothers from returning to work.

Roughly 85% of a child’s brain development happens within the first three years of life. This means that some of Oklahoma’s education problems could be solved through child care and child care access. Unfortunately, Oklahoma lacks adequate facilities to care for young children. Only 10% of America’s child care centers provide high-quality care.

The educational effects of child care extend out of public schools and into the educational attainment of parents in Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, 18% of parents are ages 18 to 24. To compare, the national average is 10%. This causes concerns about furthering the education of Oklahoma residents. 76% of Oklahomans ages 18 to 24 have only a high school degree or GED, and 16% have less than a high school degree. Only 8% of Oklahomans ages 18-24 obtain their associate degree. Oklahoma may find that with easier access to child care, the state may grow out of its high rates of poverty, incarceration and so on.

Oklahoma’s poverty rate is higher than the national average, leaving 15.2% of state residents living below the federal poverty line. Raising children is expensive, and factoring in child care costs further complicates things. Children under 5 make up the poorest age group in America. Access to child care can combat this statistic and provide relief for families trying to make ends meet. Oklahoma does provide some assistance for residents in poverty.

Still, with rising costs of goods, many Oklahomans are finding themselves in a unique situation where they do not qualify for assistance but still cannot afford to work. Only the poorest working families qualify for subsidies like Early Head Start. Fewer than one in six eligible children receive this type of help.

Many Oklahomans are falling into poverty without proper resources to help those slightly above the subsidy qualifiers.

These accommodations will likely not impact the working force as many married mothers find themselves unable to make the work-related accommodations while raising young children. Expensive child care often reduces household take-home pay and can cost a married mother more than her earnings. Women end up reducing work hours, taking a pay cut, or dropping out of the labor force altogether.

Traditionally, married women are more likely to make these accommodations since they can rely on a working husband, leading to unequal gender-related labor force outcomes far beyond the accommodation. These women often find themselves being penalized with difficulty finding a new job later in life due to their lack of experience, perceived as less committed, and lower relative earnings. Even worse, society views this sacrifice as a voluntary choice and not a necessary choice.

Women face a lack of workplace provisions to help balance work and family. Married women find themselves often “priced out” of working due to child care costs causing an increase in stay-at-home mothers. With more support for married mothers, Oklahoma may see an increase in their working class and a better representation of gender equality.

In my situation, having free access to child care while searching for a job would have saved me hundreds of dollars. This should be an option at childcare facilities already in the area. Having free childcare while returning to work would have made me return to work faster than I did.

I could have also kept my major in social work, had the state also included education and unpaid internships in this program.

I also found myself in need of items I didn't think would be so critical. We needed extra car seats. I needed business clothes, which I spent days searching for in thrift stores but were still quite costly. I also needed running shoes and a double jogging stroller. Without those items, my employment at the police department would not have happened.

Appearance and fitness do play a role in hiring women. It was discouraging to see plenty clothing options for men trying to find employment while I had to make do with a collection of items scattered across over six thrift stores in my town.

A donation center or program to help mothers with some back-to-work items, such as car seats and business attire, could have easily accounted for the rest of my debt. I believe all these resources could be added to the unemployment system, where mothers could find counseling and support, and other resources in one location.

Brittany Jacobs is a Liberty University student majoring in interdisciplinary studies, a Marine Corps veteran, and a mother of two boys.