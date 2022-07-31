ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest column: How gatherings can heal us from pandemic losses

By Russ Florence
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
As luck would have it, we were to meet at Florence’s that day for lunch. My longtime friend George Young — senator, pastor, civil rights leader — and I were due for a visit.

“Pick somewhere in your district,” I texted him. He suggested Florence’s, a Southern and soul food institution on the city’s northeast side.

Maybe it was divine intervention. Sometimes you’re given just what you need, right when you need it. Earlier that day, the Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Like so much news over the last few years, it had knocked me off balance. It left me feeling frustrated and helpless. Another dent in my faith in humanity.

And then I stepped into Florence’s.

In 1952, Florence Jones Kemp opened a one-room, single-table cafe on the edge of Deep Deuce, a district steeped in African American culture and tradition. The restaurant moved to its current location, east of the Capitol, in 1969.

Earlier this year Florence’s was the recipient of the prestigious James Beard American Classics Award, given to restaurants with “timeless appeal” that reflect "the character of its community.” The recognition turned 91-year-old Jones Kemp, who prefers spending her time in the kitchen, into a minor celebrity.

When George and I arrived, our friend Caryn Ross, a food and travel reporter for KWTV, was there, preparing a segment on Oklahoma City’s newest matriarch. You would have thought Caryn had just met Beyonce. She was positively beaming.

It seems Florence and her restaurant have that effect on others. At every table, every conversation appeared to be radiant. Waving and smiling, everybody seemed to know someone across the room. There were so many people standing up talking, at times the wait staff had trouble getting through.

George told me he spends every election day at Florence’s. I can see why. While his seat in the Senate appears safe, if he ever lost an election, I doubt there’s any other place he’d rather be. Florence’s vibe will comfort you when you’re down, rejoice with you when you’re celebrating.

The pandemic cost us so much: lives, jobs, our faith in each other, not to mention our opportunities to be together. To have been deprived of gathering — while there was so much uncertainty and anxiety in the new world — took an emotional toll. The mood at Florence’s is the antithesis to our pandemic suffering — warmth, security and connectedness.

After Caryn and her crew packed their cameras and left, Florence emerged from the kitchen. George introduced us, and I congratulated her on her recognition. She brushed it off and asked how I liked the fried catfish. But what Florence has brought into the world for 70 years isn’t something that can be ordered from a menu.

Pandemic or not, we should create and tap into our curiosity. We need it.

Being there with Young, who has helped so many through so much, was like being in a place that wraps its arms around you. They call it comfort food, but on this day, Florence’s served much more than lunch.

Russ Florence lives and works in Oklahoma City. His column appears monthly in Viewpoints.

