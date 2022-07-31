ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

What MUS transfer Aidan Glover brings to Collierville's quarterback room

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Aidan Glover has a swagger that could come off one of two ways.

To some, it may come off as arrogant. To himself – and most importantly to his teammates – it comes off as confidence. He’s confident in his abilities and what he brings to Collierville High School.

So, when he says the Dragons won’t drop off from the historic season it had a year ago --- going 11-1 with an undefeated regular season and region 8-6A championship -- now that he’s on the roster, that’s not conceit. That’s simply Glover knowing exactly what he brings to the field and how he fits in with his new teammates.

"It’s great being out here with my new teammates,” said Glover, who transferred from Memphis University School after his sophomore season. “I love the energy that my teammates bring. I’m just happy to be here.”

Added coach Joe Rocconi: “To see him, how he responded to his teammates, how he talked to his teammates, how he led those guys in the offense, the whole presence in a competition, those were really good things to see.”

Friday night’s scrimmage was Glover’s first chance to showcase himself. After his performance, he earned the right to be assertive about his new team.

Rocconi was hesitant to name the starter for Collierville’s Week One game against Wooddale on Aug. 19 but said Glover and senior quarterback Logan Johns are in a tight competition.

On Friday, Glover looked like he had the edge.

In the first drive, starting from the Collierville 5-yard line, Glover led the offense down the field, not losing yards on any play. He capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Noah Flaskamp. During the drive, he also had roughly a 50-yard scramble to get deep into Brighton territory.

Five minutes into the scrimmage, Glover and the offense looked in sync.

"I came out here with the mindset that I have to prove a point,” Glover said. “It’s my first year out here starting, so I came out here with the mindset I’m going to show everybody what I can do and that we’re going to go far this year.”

That’s exactly what Rocconi, who is also the quarterbacks coach for the Dragons, wants from his starter: someone who is ready to lead the offense.

The Dragons graduated a loaded senior class that set a precedent for Collierville football. Rocconi knows the important role those players had last season. And he was really excited to see his team show signs of carrying last season’s momentum into this year.

He said it’s a good sign to have quarterback competition and four quarterbacks who he’s confident can lead the offense.

"I feel like I talk about it all the time, we’ve got to get more competition in every position,” Rocconi said. “That was really the first thing, this guy (Glover) is going to drive other guys.”

Johns took more snaps than Glover on Friday. Glover started the first series. There still isn't much separation between them in Rocconi's eyes.

To both, that’s their way of flexing their competitive edge. They motivate and push each other to be better because both are ready to start.

It’s a good situation for Rocconi to have, and even when one separates, he made it clear it will be an ongoing battle.

“This is probably the best quarterback group that I’ve had that I feel like they all can play varsity football right now,” Rocconi said.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

