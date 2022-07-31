ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

Former mayor: 'I hope my story will open minds, hearts'

By Adam Graham
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv1DD_0gzQwmfY00

As the youngest and first openly gay mayor of The Village, I’m grateful to my constituents for putting their faith in me to serve. I regret that upsetting circumstances prevented me from fulfilling my role, but I hope my story will open the minds and hearts of people who hear it.

I made the difficult decision to resign from the mayorship after experiencing retaliation that distracted me from my duties. I was followed home from meetings, verbally harassed and threatened, and had my tires slashed. I was the subject of jokes and abuse by anti-LGBTQ politicians. The truth is no one should have to fear for their safety simply for being themselves and trying to do the right thing, but that’s what I faced. Stepping down from the job I loved was the most difficult decision I’ve made.

The reality is that LGBTQ residents, people of color, women and other marginalized groups of people still face unacceptable levels of discrimination in our home state, and the harms are exacerbated in small towns and rural areas. And after enduring a years-long pandemic, a national racial reckoning and mounting tensions about the future, our nation is suffering from extreme polarization that is pitting us against one another and causing fear and misunderstanding. Across the country, lawmakers have introduced record-high numbers of anti-LGBTQ bills. Harassment and violence are on the rise. As one of only six openly LGBTQ elected officials in Oklahoma, I know personally that there is still too much unfamiliarity around what it means to be gay, and it’s an impediment to our ability to grow and become stronger. I believe if we don’t have more conversations and empathy, we won’t be able to keep moving in the right direction.

Most importantly, I continue to have big hopes and dreams for this community. I believe in the Golden Rule of treating others as I would want to be treated and encouraging people to remember we have more in common than we have differences. I’ve met so many new and inspiring people during my five years on council that I’m confident that the small but vocal minority who caused me harm will continue to be in the minority. The majority of us agree that taking care of our families, improving our economy and contributing to the greater good will make us stronger — not tearing one aother down or spewing hate on social media.

I’m excited to embark on other opportunities to contribute to making The Village and the state of Oklahoma a kinder, more welcoming home for all. I was glad to do this in my capacity as vice mayor and member of the city council over the past few years. There’s nothing I care about more than service. I’m committed to doing my part, and there is no doubt in my mind we can only move forward, not backward.

Adam Graham is the former mayor of The Village.

Comments / 8

FlameThrower
4d ago

Couldn’t hack it.Maybe leaving your personal sexual preference out of the equation and do your job based on your merits instead of your sexuality, you might have succeeded.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Moore American

COLUMN: Mashburn's decisions demand accountability

It’s a line from the ABC show “For The People,” a short-lived drama that followed several young lawyers who work as federal prosecutors and public defenders in the Southern District of New York. One of the assistant district attorneys says it as he reflects on how much power prosecutors have in criminal cases.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Village, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
The Village, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Racism
KOCO

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate convicted of killing a co-worker almost 25 years ago. James Coddington was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at the victim's home in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kiowacountysignal.com

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
KFOR

New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
WELLSTON, OK
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy