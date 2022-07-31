ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: On 'big lie,' McGirt issues

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Some Oklahoma congressmen supported the 'big lie' of 2020

On Dec. 27, 2020, President Trump told acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, “just say it [the 2020 election] was corrupt and leave the rest up to me and the Republican congress.” On Jan. 6, 2021, after the insurrection had been averted, all five of Oklahoma’s congressional representatives — (Tom) Cole, (Kevin) Hern, (Frank) Lucas, (Markwayne) Mullin and (Stephanie) Bice — voted as President Trump instructed the Republican congressional members to do and rejected Arizona's 11 electoral votes and Pennsylvania's 20 votes in spite of both the attorney general and Supreme Court finding no evidence of election fraud. Sen. (Jim) Inhofe clearly stated on Jan. 4 that “to challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution, would be a violation of my office,” and Congresswoman (Liz) Cheney circulated a memo to her Republican colleagues explaining why the congressional proceeding on Jan. 6 to count electoral votes could not be used to change the outcome of the election. All of our congressional representatives voted to disenfranchise millions of voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania as part of President Trump’s “big lie” even though three days earlier they had sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States.  As Rep. (Adam) Kinzinger said on July 21, “oaths matter.” Ironically, Congressmen Cole, Lucas and Mullin voted to certify the election results of Pennsylvania in 2016 when Trump won the election over Clinton with 44,000 votes but not when Biden beat Trump by 81,000 votes.  

The key to a democracy is the peaceful transition of power, i.e., both the winning and especially the losing party accepting the vote of the people in deciding the outcome of the election in each state. It is not congressmen from one state deciding whether to count the votes of another state. Unfortunately, our congressmen were either wittingly or unwittingly part of a failed coup to ignore the will of the people in the 2020 election.

— Arlan Richardson, Edmond

New legal theory could address McGirt issues

It occurred to me that there is legal theory that could be appropriated to address issues brought on by the McGirt decision. If the McGirt decision is not directly attacked but another legal vehicle is used to circumvent the ruling it could find favor with the court.

The state of Oklahoma has exercised dominion and control over the “Indian Lands” for more than 110 years. It seems a claim to maintain the state’s dominion and control can be made by claiming Adverse Possession of such. The McGirt decision would be side stepped and it would return stability to the state’s legal status in all areas it has historically held dominion.

The Supreme Court is very reluctant to reverse a ruling once made, but it might be willing to embrace Adverse Possession as a plausible way to return the sense and sensibility to the governance of Oklahoma. And by so deciding it would give legal precident for other states that may face a similar dilemma.

I urge those with fiduciary to the state and those with the legal intellect and skill to explore this avenue of redress of the myriad of ills fostered by McGirt.

― Lonny Davis, Tulsa

