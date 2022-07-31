ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A tale of two libraries — San Ysidro and Skyline Hills — show why they still matter

By Dirk Sutro
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Tropical exterior colors beckon like a street fruit salad, public art tells the community’s story, and inside the San Ysidro Branch Library, an array of books, technology, work spaces and events engages the community with the emphasis on preparing young visitors for a rapidly changing world. Completed in 2019, the library marks a turning point. This striking contemporary building provides a concentrated burst of optimism in a place where the daily news often has to do with the challenges of being at the binational border.

Twenty minutes northeast, the Skyline Hills Branch Library, which opened in 2016 in the Skyline-Paradise Hills neighborhood, is another example of how an eye-catching library becomes a landmark to symbolize a community’s aspirations. Where San Ysidro’s branch is a well-proportioned assemblage of colorful boxes, Skyline Hills is a sleek, angular, monochromatic structure with knife-edge corners and a swooping roofline.

When Misty Jones was appointed San Diego’s public library director in 2014, architect Rob Quigley’s flagship San Diego Central Library had just opened after being in the works for a couple decades. It’s a milestone that signifies the city’s commitment to arts, culture and iconic architecture. Meanwhile, these two branches had been stalled for years due to usual obstacles such as finding funds and identifying sites. A big part of Jones’ mission was to move them forward.

Jones is all about getting to know a community in order to learn what it needs in a library. Each branch is the culmination of a multi-year effort to build consensus among citizens, community leaders, librarians, city planners, and elected officials. Various sites and existing buildings were considered and rejected. Along the way, citizens provided essential input. In both San Ysidro and Skyline Hills, Jones said, they helped choose from among three different design proposals, and she believes the libraries will become “anchor points” that provide a “renewed sense of community.”

This year, the branches are coming to life again following two years of COVID. Children, teens, parents and seniors are using them not only for books and reading but for all sorts of activities that provide social interaction, education and pure fun. The buzz of young people provides especially strong evidence that if you provide a cool alternative to other less healthy diversions, perhaps they will come.

Both libraries have plenty of books displayed on long rows of shelves in high-ceilinged reading rooms. San Ysidro includes a good selection in Spanish, while Skyline Hills stocks books in Tagalog for its Filipino population. But beyond books, these libraries offer a marked contrast to the branches many of us recall from childhood — in my case, a tiny adorable building that resembled a gingerbread house and had a sweet librarian eager to show us the latest children’s books.

Today’s best libraries, exemplified by this pair, are architecturally stunning destinations for all sorts of learning and activity. They feature dozens of public computer terminals and reliable wi-fi. “Maker spaces” are rooms equipped with tools to harness creativity and high-tech craft. There are 3D printers (from tiny Yodas to jewelry) and sublimation printers (images you apply to cups, T-shirts and other items), software for processing photos and video or designing digital images, even sewing machines often used by neighborhood women who supplement their incomes with cottage industries.

Identical in size at 15,000 square feet, the two branches couldn’t be more different in their architecture.

San Ysidro’s library is situated on Beyer Boulevard, close to several schools, near the San Diego Trolley station, within view of the hills of Tijuana. It’s only a few blocks off San Ysidro Boulevard, where gas stations, currency exchanges and other businesses advertise their prices in pesos, and many cars and trucks have Mexican license plates. The library is also near several public schools.

Residents wanted a contemporary design, not nostalgia.

“They did not want the Mission style of their old library,” said the branch’s architect Ernesto Vasquez of SVA Architects (the old branch, circa 1924, is nearby and repurposed as a teen center). SVA’s architecture calls to mind the designs of Mexican architects Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legoretta, who designed the Chula Vista Library, opened in 1995. Intense colors, Vasquez said, reflect the vibrant texture of the community, from fashion to food to art.

So does the public art by De La Torre brothers, in the form of large square panels on the exterior that resemble Mexican “papel picado” — perforated paper decorations — as well as two tall columns between the lobby and front desk. The columns are covered with back-lit transparencies of images from local history and various literature, and they are bridged by a beam of Cantera stone bearing European and Mesoamerican motifs. Inside the library, wall graphics and vivid hues animate the spaces, along with red reading chairs and carpeting of muted grays and reds in a soft pattern that resembles weathered wood.

In addition to various meeting and study rooms and staff offices, the San Ysidro branch has a large community events space with a wide bank of glass doors that opens to a garden courtyard. The library has hosted quinceañeras, along with visits by Sparkles the Clown and the Zovargo mobile zoo to promote children’s reading. The courtyard also serves as an outdoor theater, with a pristine white wall doubling as a screen.

Where San Ysidro’s building bursts with color, Skyline Hills, designed by Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, has a sleek industrial aesthetic, with its curved exterior walls, uplifted roofline and muted tones. The architecture plays off sweeping vistas that surround it, especially to the east, where the scenery includes tawny hills and peaks such as Mount Miguel.

This soaring aesthetic is enhanced with public art by Gail Simpson and Aristotle Georgiades, in the form of aluminum sculptures mounted on exterior walls and suspended around interior ceiling lights that depict flying creatures such as birds, butterflies and moths. The winged art creates a sense of flow and movement. Branch Librarian Azalea Ebbay notes that one hanging piece evokes moths attracted to a light bulb, an apt metaphor for the library’s mission. Thoughtful lighting is key to this building. Thanks to tall banks of glass and prismatic skylights that disperse daylight, interior spaces are flooded with natural light that is good for reading and minimizes electrical bills.

Both branches get high marks for “green” design and engineering. San Ysidro earned a Gold LEED (Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design) rating from the U.S. Green Building Council, while Skyline Hills is rated LEED Silver (Platinum is the highest). The ratings are based on considerations such as impact on climate change, human health, water resources, biodiversity, natural resources and supporting the “green” economy. Skyline Hills incorporates Eco HQ active chilled beams — long narrow metal inserts integrated into the high ceilings, to condition the air and cool the building efficiently and quietly.

The two libraries also benefit from thoughtful drought-tolerant landscapes. Softening the edges of the Skyline Hills building, the landscape plan includes plants ranging from fan palms to red-berried toyon, red bottlebrush, yellow cat’s claw and tall gray and green grasses. It’s a far cry from the standard lawns and hedges around branch libraries of yesteryear.

Today, the city of San Diego’s library system includes 36 libraries, and the county of San Diego oversees 33 more.

“We’re kind of in this funding whirlwind,” said Jones, who recently attended the groundbreaking for a $26 million branch in Pacific Highlands Ranch, near Del Mar. Expansion of the Ocean Beach library received $4.5 million in state funding in early July, and plans are moving ahead for a $24 million 25,000-square-foot “flagship” library in San Carlos and a $20 million branch in Oak Park.

In San Ysidro and Skyline Hills, the libraries are big breakthroughs for their communities, architectural landmarks that infuse a new sense of pride. They also make a solid case that even in this techno millennium, books still have a place.

Skyline Hills attracted 24,360 visitors and circulated 10,595 books through the first six months of this year, while San Ysidro had 23,810 visitors (it expects 55,000 a year) and circulated 15,942 books. One of the coolest library initiatives is “My 1st Library Card,” where smiling children pose for pictures with their new cards. All sorts of these photos are posted online, and what better way to send a message that a lifelong love of books and reading can begin early.

Sutro writes about architecture and design. He is the author of the guidebook "San Diego Architecture" as well as "University of California San Diego: An Architectural Guide." He wrote a column about architecture for the San Diego edition of the Los Angeles Times back in the day and has also covered architecture for a variety of design publications.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of San Diego

Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oak Park, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego

Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Library#Urban Construction#San Diego Central Library
CBS 8

Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County mayors meet to tackle homelessness

For two hours,12 mayors from San Diego County met behind closed doors with leaders from the Rescue Mission and the Lucky Duck Foundation. "We surveyed all the mayors before they came down here and one of the themes was they really don’t know what the Rescue Mission does and conversely, I really don’t know all the services they do," said San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
kusi.com

Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdvoice.info

The Community Celebrates the Grand Opening of Valencia Pointe

Mayor Todd Gloria, Nick Manchione, San Diego County Agency Director and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of the Health, Housing, and Human Services Agency, David Estrella, San Diego County Director of Housing and Community Development Services joined CRP Affordable Housing and development partners E. Smith & Company, MAAC Project, and MirKa Development in a grand opening of Valencia Pointe, an impressive 102 unit affordable housing development in the O’Farrell neighborhood of Southeastern San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
kusi.com

San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy