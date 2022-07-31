BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition

wsbt.com
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
abc57.com
WNDU
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
22 WSBT
Washington Examiner
Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff
The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
abc57.com
Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
95.3 MNC
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
abc57.com
abc57.com
Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
WNDU
Police: Culver man threatened to stab female victim to death
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Marshall County have arrested a Culver man after they were notified of a domestic situation on Monday. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is accused of spitting on the unnamed female victim. While investigating, police say he also threatened to stab her to death. Bush-Berdine is...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 53-year-old man. Kevin Davie was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department. Davie is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He...
WWMT
