BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition

The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO