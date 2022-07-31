ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

2 Fundraisers to Preserve Historic Boyd House

 4 days ago
Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
mycitymag.com

New Place, Same Great Food

There’s a place in Fenton where all the meats are cooked “low and slow” and the results are absolutely delicious. Beale St. Smokehouse BBQ recently moved to a new location, the former John’s Pizzeria & Restaurant. Co-owned by Phil Canup and his daughter Lisa Reading, the eatery has been serving real Memphis-style slow-smoked pork, brisket, ribs and chicken since 2006.
Police Chief, Public Safety Planning Group Application Deadlines Friday

There will be a new face on the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority Board this month, and a familiar face reappointed to both the city’s Planning Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) following unanimous approval of the Chelsea City Council on Aug. 1. Jonathan Curtis, current president of...
CHELSEA, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure

An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
abc12.com

One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
EATON COUNTY, MI

