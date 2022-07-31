2 Fundraisers to Preserve Historic Boyd House

chelseaupdate.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Aug. 9: Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kristina Martin for the information in this story.) Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown. Join the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, Dangerous Architects, and Chelsea Friends & Family Wellness Coalition for our Rec It Tuesday Extravaganza at Timbertown Park. We’ll have a multitude of events to offer for our final Tuesday. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
Aug. 2: Stop by Wade Pregitzer’s booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market
The August harvest begins this Wednesday at the Chelsea Farmers Market. The market is located at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot, at 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52, between the hours of 1-5 p.m. Stock up on a variety of fresh produce. Wade...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
New Place, Same Great Food
There’s a place in Fenton where all the meats are cooked “low and slow” and the results are absolutely delicious. Beale St. Smokehouse BBQ recently moved to a new location, the former John’s Pizzeria & Restaurant. Co-owned by Phil Canup and his daughter Lisa Reading, the eatery has been serving real Memphis-style slow-smoked pork, brisket, ribs and chicken since 2006.
Police Chief, Public Safety Planning Group Application Deadlines Friday
There will be a new face on the Chelsea Downtown Development Authority Board this month, and a familiar face reappointed to both the city’s Planning Commission and its Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) following unanimous approval of the Chelsea City Council on Aug. 1. Jonathan Curtis, current president of...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
Aug. 4: Chelsea Transfer Station Closed Today
The Chelsea Transfer Station will be closed today, Aug. 4, due to a power outage with Consumers Energy.
In protest of gas pipeline, farmers chain themselves to equipment
Farm owners in Olivert are taking a stand against the installment of a gas pipeline.
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
