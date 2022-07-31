Alleged police misconduct cost Yonkers, N.Y., millions. The complaints kept coming

www.wglt.org
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Lose Weight and Keep It OfftrainwithamandajaneBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
DCPI indicates recidivism is increasing
Criminal recidivism, or the tendency for criminals to re-offend after initial sentencing, is on the rise in New York. A NYPD DCPI report released on Wednesday indicated that arrests for individuals who have committed crimes like grand larceny, robbery and burglary three or more times a year have increased in the first six months of 2022.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Missing Yonkers woman found
Yonkers police tell News 12 that 62-year-old Clara Nunez has been located and is safe.
NYPD ‘broken windows’ policy targets minority New Yorkers, report says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, causing critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project. New Yorkers of color accounted for […]
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
talkofthesound.com
Not the First Rodeo for Prosecutor Investigating New Rochelle Mayor
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 1, 2022) — Deputy Bureau Chief for Public Corruption Brian P. Weinberg is leading the Westchester County District Attorney’s investigation into New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. Why It Matters: Weinberg is a successful prosecutor poised to force the Mayor out of office, thereby setting...
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
cityandstateny.com
David Alexis decided to run for office when he realized his struggles weren’t his fault
In his early 30s, David Alexis has already served in a variety of roles. He’s a husband and father of two, a long-time community organizer, a rideshare driver, a former home health aide, co-founder of the Drivers Cooperative – a rideshare company owned and operated by its employees, and now, the Democratic Socialists of America’s pick to take on incumbent state Sen. Kevin Parker in District 21.
Second Staten Island cop charged with using fake license tags
Now two NYPD officers on Staten Island face charges amid a crackdown on fake license tags. Both officers were arrested last week on charges they used bogus tags, amid a crackdown by the city on toll-evading motorists. [ more › ]
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
Two men plead guilty in massive counterfeit document scheme
Two men plead guilty to making several fake IDs, Social Security cards and OSHA safety course cards.
MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers evaluated
A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Memories: When the United States Sued the Village of Airmont for a Shul
The year was 1987, and Congregation Shomrei Emunim of Airmont had been gathering in various homes, changing locations every few weeks. They had been delayed in building an addition to Rabbi Friedman’s home by the newly-formed town of Airmont’s building regulations. They required minor variances from the town, and the Aurmont Civic Association pledged to oppose them at every turn.
shorefrontnews.com
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
norwoodnews.org
Painters & Allied Trades Union to Conduct Three Apprentice Recruitment Drives in Aug & Sept
District Council 9, a chapter of the International Painters & Allied Trades Union, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that it will conduct three formal apprentice recruitment drives beginning Aug. 9. All three recruitment drives are being conducted at the union’s training center based in Long Island City in Queens.
