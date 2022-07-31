Alleged police misconduct cost Yonkers, N.Y., millions. The complaints kept coming

www.bpr.org
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
Missing Yonkers woman found
Yonkers police tell News 12 that 62-year-old Clara Nunez has been located and is safe.
NYPD ‘broken windows’ policy targets minority New Yorkers, report says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the first six months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure, minorities made up a significant majority of NYPD arrests, causing critics to say that the police department is still practicing the “broken windows” policy, according to a report released by the Police Reform Organizing Project. New Yorkers of color accounted for […]
Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
NYC gang members charged for murders, robberies, drug dealing
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, […]
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Ex-Brooklyn prison guard charged with smuggling drugs, alcohol
Jeremy Monk, a former federal correction officer employed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP), was charged Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court with smuggling contraband to prison inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Sunset Park. Monk was arrested Tuesday morning, and his initial appearance took place before U.S....
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
7 sought for throwing glass bottles at NYPD officers in the Bronx
MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said. Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but […]
Essence
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Cop Attack Is 'Clear Case' For Rolling Back Bail Reform Law
Mayor Adams wants the state legislature to hold a special session to alter criminal justice reform laws and make it harder for people accused of robbery and other offenses to be released on bail. After a video clip obtained by The New York Post allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy punching...
norwoodnews.org
Norwood Neighbors Mourn Tragic Death of “Very Good” Neighbor, Father & Husband, Nate Rivers
Norwood neighbors of 35-year-old young husband and father, Nathaniel “Nate” Rivers, were still processing his sudden and tragic passing on July 21, just hours after a horrific fatal stabbing ended his life as he sat in his car, sharing a pizza with his wife in the midst of a summer thunderstorm. His murder is one of 11 to have taken place in the 52nd Precinct so far this year, a jump of 450 percent in the precinct’s murder tally, compared to the same period last year (2).
Shooter Gets 18 Years in Prison for Murder of Man Caught Leaving Girlfriend’s Apartment
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Rayshawn...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets Five Years for Assaulting NYC DOC Officer on Rikers Island
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on June 28 that a Bronx man was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for assaulting a correction officer in a Rikers Island jail. In the context of the case, Clark said, “The defendant, who was an...
