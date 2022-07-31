Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible

www.freightwaves.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
tpr.org
Home builders advised of transformer supply shortages
The nation's major electric utility companies report a shortage of transformers due to supply chain issues, and that includes CPS Energy and New Braunfels Utilities. Transformer manufacturers have been plagued by the pandemic, staffing and material shortages. CPS Energy for years has favored underground power lines with pad mount transformers...
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations leveling out, but remain high in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio crossed the 600,000 mark for local COVID-19 infections as July came to a close, and while health authorities say virus transmission remains high, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have also plateaued in recent days. The number of local COVID-19 patients actively hospitalized has wavered between 304 and...
San Antonio and Austin have seen 3 straight months of record-breaking heat
Yes, it really is that hot outside.
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists
After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
