Mendocino Coast calendar of events
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency. Effective March 4, 2022, until...
Updating the state of homelessness
The city of Eureka has seen some success helping homeless people find jobs and homes, but has a serious shortage of low-income housing. The number of homeless people in Lake County went up 8 percent in its last Point In Time survey — a survey that showed a majority of the homeless population was born in that area. There have also been problems with encampments and complaints about contamination in the water.
“It’s not like when the flames go out, the disaster’s over”: Ukiah recovery center marks first year in new space
UKIAH, CA, 8/2/22 — More than a year after the owner sold the space United Disaster Relief of Northern California had been renting in Redwood Valley, the nonprofit has received a major use permit from the city planning commission for its new Ukiah location, where it had been operating in an emergency capacity following the Hopkins fire. The highly-organized space belies the short time the center has been running out of Ukiah; but the goal has always been to provide calm for Northern California residents coping with chaos following wildfires, housefires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters.
At the End of August, the State Could Take Back a $2.2 Million Grant Intended to Help Mendocino County Cannabis Businesses
In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to administer individual grants to applicants who are eligible to run a cannabis business in the unincorporated areas of Mendocino County; and who can demonstrate that they have been harmed by the war on drugs. The Board of Supervisors also put up $100,000 as a grant match for the program.
While Cultivators Struggle in the Legal Market, Mendocino County’s Cannabis Grant Funding is Caught in Red Tape
In the wake of a Mendocino County Grand Jury report that found layers of delay in distributing a grant, a policy manual has been updated, an affidavit is being drafted, and legal review will start up again next week. In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to...
Kelley House Calendar: A heap o’livin makes a house a home
When I asked my friend Heather what she knew about the history of her charming old house on Calpella Street, she said, “Not much.” It was built in 1882, according to the plaque in the front window, and a couple of years ago an elderly gent named Andy Brown came by with his niece to see the house in which he had grown up. She learned a bit from him but was still in the dark about her house’s genealogy. As a Kelley House operative with access to its rich archives, I was in a position to help her.
Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Anthem Blue Cross contract extended to Aug. 16
In a brief statement on Friday, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast announced another two-week extension of Adventist Health’s contract with Anthem Blue Cross. The contract originally was set to expire on July 18, but was extended two weeks to Aug. 1 while negotiations between Anthem Blue Cross and Adventist Health continued.
Family hero not forgotten
On Saturday, July 9, 2022, sixty-plus family members of the Evensen-Thompson clan of Fort Bragg gathered to honor and remember Sgt. Emil Henry Evensen who was killed on May 9, 1943, on the island of Attu in the Aleutian Islands, fighting the Japanese in World War II. Sgt. Evensen was...
Ukiah Valley Fire Authority
Ukiah Valley Fire Authority (UVFA) Providing the very best fire, rescue, and medical care to the citizens of the City of Ukiah and the unincorporated areas of Ukiah Valley. The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority (UVFA) became effective on July 1, 2017, under a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) between the City of Ukiah and the Ukiah Valley Fire Protection District, titled the “Agreement for Shared Management of Fire Departments”. The Agreement jointly manages, equips, maintains and operates all-risk fire, emergency medical and rescue services to the City and Fire District. UVFA was formed with the desire to maximize the use of existing resources, create cost containment opportunities, reduce duplication, maintain local control and continue to deliver fire, medical, and other emergency services at a high level of service.
‘We Have a Financial Crisis Here’: Mendocino Board of Supervisors Concede the County’s Books are Unreliable
A Mendocino County Board of Supervisors discussion about cost overruns for the new jail construction project veered into a cry for help from the state, as county leadership admitted that it does not have a clear idea of what its financial situation is. “I would like to ask my colleagues...
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Fort Bragg Temporarily Closes the Wiggly Giggle Playground
The following is a press release from the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg’s Public Works Department is undertaking some maintenance and. repair work within Bainbridge Park and Wiggly Giggly Playground. The playground area and. the park’s restroom will require a temporary closure. Maintenance crews will...
MCSO: Willits man arrested for ‘recklessly causing fire’ in Ukiah Valley
A Willits man was arrested recently for allegedly “recklessly causing a fire” in Ukiah, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive shortly before 10 p.m. July 22 when it was reported that a suspicious fire had started.
Mendocino County woman accused of embezzlement and grand theft
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The case involved the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo, California. It was learned there were 300...
MCSO: Covelo woman accused of embezzling thousands via Costco cards
A Covelo woman was arrested recently for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the Round Valley Tribe, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies began investigating an alleged embezzlement scheme involving “the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo. It was learned there were 300 gift cards purchased with a value of $30 on each gift card (for a total of $9,000), cards which were purchased from money received from grants awarded to the Round Valley Tribe.”
Mendocino Coast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Killing Another With a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. The process that began Monday morning of selecting jurors to hear the evidence against defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, generally of the Mendocino Coast, came to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon just after the lunch hour.
School district updates customers on sale of MCN
MENDOCINO, CA — The Mendocino Unified School District’s Board of Education released a statement last week updating customers on the sale of the Mendocino Community Network saying that all outside operations staff and inside operations agents are available during our normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm; and can be contacted either via email, support@mcn.org or by telephone, at (707) 937-1444.
Grand Jury issues report on MUSD Special Ed Program
MENDOCINO, CA — Due to multiple parent complaints resulting in lawsuits alleging that Mendocino Unified School District had denied special education services to students within the district, the Mendocino Grand Jury initiated an investigation. The Grand Jury noted that the parents’ lawsuit ruling had found MUSD at fault for...
