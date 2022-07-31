When I asked my friend Heather what she knew about the history of her charming old house on Calpella Street, she said, “Not much.” It was built in 1882, according to the plaque in the front window, and a couple of years ago an elderly gent named Andy Brown came by with his niece to see the house in which he had grown up. She learned a bit from him but was still in the dark about her house’s genealogy. As a Kelley House operative with access to its rich archives, I was in a position to help her.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO