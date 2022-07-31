Local students graduate from colleges, universities

CHEYENNE – Students from the Cheyenne area recently graduated from local colleges and universities.

Alea Adrian of Cheyenne graduated from Emerson College in Boston.

From Cheyenne: Zander Blue Cline, Melinda Joy Gonzalez, Nathanial Hobbs and Pedro David Rampoll graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Laramie County Community College.

From Cheyenne: Carsey Sage Aanenson, Amanda Lynn Benzien, Karina Balvina Burrola, Jillian Louise Destefano, William Jake Donaghy, Jaclyn Tami Fair, Katelyn Marie Grant, Amanda Hamilton, Shannon L. Hazel, Lisa Laurelle Hunter, Abby Doreen Jensen, Ethan Keith McCarrick, Dakota Arin Foster, Zoe Stone, Risikat Adebola Triplett and Jessica Dawn Watkins graduated with associate degrees in nursing from LCCC.

From Hillsdale: Jennifer Danielle Forest graduated with an associate degree in nursing from LCCC.

From Wheatland: Nicolette Freitas graduated with an associate degree in nursing from LCCC.

From Cheyenne: Jamie L Archer, Ashley Nichole Bean, Jameson Everett Beckwith, McKenzie Parker Browning, Kathryne-Marie Bongato Calderon, Esmeralda Grace Chacon, Simeon M. Cooper, Breanna Maureen Cruz, Cortney C. Dekeyser, Tayler Marie Diaz, Nicole L. Fenton, Devin Jordan Flores, Zachary A. Fox, Lazerous James Gilbert, Darian Lynn Gonzales, Tatum L. Gonzales, Christina Nicole Steiwer Gregory, Christina B. Havner, Mikel Auzden Hill, Kaitlyn Rebecca Jacobs, Halley Zoe Jankovsky, Rebecca Lynne Jones, Mallory M. Kolkman, Alanna M. Leininger, Ashley Lynn Leon, Casey Michael Lewis, Britany Loveridge, Jasmine M. McMaster, Christine Diane McMinn, Saad Merhari, Adam Ray Messenger, Ivan Theodore Michnick, Abby Marie Morillon, Jessica Lynn Munoz, Michelle L. Neckermann, Janelle A. O’Grady, Michelle M. Ordes, Brendan C. Pase, Kayla Annmarie Hutchings, Theron Allen Price, Jennifer Lee Prindle, Benjamin James Reed, Tyler James Roberts, Alexis Macwaters, Giovanni Vincente Spagnol, Jessica Holly Tammen, Alexander Tasha, Megan Taylor Thornton, Matthew Karl Jackson Vogler, Serenity D. Weathermon and Christopher Jerry Wilson graduated with an associate of applied science from LCCC.

From Carpenter: Malli O’Neal graduated with an associate of arts from LCCC.

From Cheyenne: Lindsey Rae Belmonte, Rebecca Cochran, Savannah Jean Conner, Rebecca Erin Drake, Molly Fields, Nicole Galbraith, Saray Garcia Garibay, Kylie Griego, Maricruz Gutierrez, Darcy Marie Henson, McKayla Marin Hijine, Nicholas Blake Hokanson, Onyx Xavier Jackson, Angela M. Jones, Dariia Kasymova, Marilyn Elexis Herren, Isaac Lozano, Michelle Elaine Merlino, Lillian Grace Miller, Lake Penrod, Haylee N. Plitt, Linsey Joy Schwendiman, Annie Marie Shay, Amberleigh Dawne Simpson, Seneva Elizabeth Sullivan, Allison Marie Thomas, Nauteka Thompson, Maizee Bean Thoren, Brooklynn Toon, James Wayne Underwood, Ariah Waller, John Zachary Ward and Kaitlyn Wright graduated with an associate of arts from LCCC.

From Cheyenne: Danae J. Baker, Morgan Barney, Ashley Nichole Bean, Arlie J. Bixby, Cobi Nanabah Brady, Kaitlyn Isabella Bravo, Kaleena Joan Collins, Nicholas John Danielson, Mia Angelique Dixon, Madison J. Fehringer, Austin Foster, Jose Miguel Guerrero, Mikayla Harris, Ella Renee Hayes, Catherine Elizabeth Henman, Lincoln James Humphrey, Brian Thomas Earle Joelson, Paige Delaney Joelson, Sophia A. Lebeaumont, Tyler D. Link, Benito Madrid-Malloy, AriOnna Marissa Medina, Mason Thomas Mutchler, Macy Lynn Palmer, Keira Renae Plymale, Kyrrah Racqel Rabago, Challeni Elizabeth Riddle, Johana Michelle De Leon Roberto, James A. Sims, Emily Grace Strawderman, Chancellor Sutton, Jordan Amery Van Tol, Rodrigo Velazquez, Carolyn Joy Waterstreet and Breanna Zitzelberger graduated with an associate of science from LCCC.

From Wheatland: Destiny Cook graduated with an associate of science from LCCC.

From Cheyenne: Janice Marie Allen, Emily J. Harms, Megan Lynn Howe, Chantri Lee Krejci, Fang Fang Lo, Brenna Mariah Lopez, Jonathan D. McAfee, Zoe J. Oman, Matthew Philip Rickords and Ethan Link Taylor earned a certificate of completion from LCCC.

From Burns: Dakotah P. Corman, Morgan Joe Medina earned a credit diploma from LCCC.

From Carpenter: Hayden C. Fogg earned a credit diploma from LCCC.

From Cheyenne: Jeffrey Gordon Adams Jr., Skile Frederick Ames, Sara Grace Amick, Eli Anthony, Jeffery David Baier, Garrett Jeffrey Bruce, Tyler Careri, Kevin Chavez, Dominick Zacary Christensen, Simeon M. Cooper, Amiya Marie Cordova, Antonio R. Cordova, Victor H. Ferman-Rodriguez, Xavier Michael Galvan, Jason Lee Giroux, Jordan Travis Golding, Kevin Gomez, Aiden Lee Arnold Gregory, Aiden L. Gregory, Hayden C. Hancock, Shane M. Harbison, Tristin Hinz, Nathaniel P. House, Walter W. Hubley IV, Keeran Reeves Kaske, Emily DiAnn Lamm, Jacob B. Lee, Randy Travis Luna, Garrett Alan Maestas, Matthew McCarthy, Ivan Theodore Michnick, Travis Dakota Newell, Samantha Elizabeth Novacek, Alisha Perkins, Aaron Peterson, Theron Allen Price, Ryan Quintana, Hunter Todd Reinking, Andrew Renner, Austin Rigler, Morgan Daniel Rounds, Travis Ryun, Craig Michael Sachse, Huston Michael William Sanchez, Luz Carolina Sanchez, Thomas Sanders, Brandon L. Schroyer, Brandon David Schwab, Nathan Len Schweisberger, Giovanni V. Spagnol, Missi Spier, Ian Stumpf, Alexander Tasha, Andrew Webster Trask, Landon Charles Trujillo, James Wayne Underwood, Thomas A. Vanoverbeke, Joseph Andrew Varos, Pamela Velazquez, Joseph D. Waterstreet, Jim C. Watters, John William Zook earned a credit diploma from LCCC.

From Wheatland: Khody Bryan Snyder earned a credit diploma from LCCC.