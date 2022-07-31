Life at Nassau Location

So many mining locations! So many stories!

When telling visitors the history of the Iron Range, it’s important to include stories about the mining locations that came and went across this area. Mining locations were company towns, groupings of homes near mines. They were found throughout the Lake Superior region, but especially in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula’s copper country and here on the Iron Ranges of northern Minnesota.

The long length of the iron formations here in Minnesota’s’ Arrowhead region meant that there were many miles to travel between all of the mines. The mines were not naturally centrally located. And since those mines required many miners, single-family homes and boarding houses were built close to a mine, making it convenient for the workers to walk to the mine.

Some of the locations included a school for elementary students. Many of these schools were rather impressive with multiple rooms, indoor plumbing, and a teacherage where the teachers lived. Some locations included a small grocery store, or a store was opened in a family’s home. Some of the locations had one or two central water pumps and people hauled their water home in buckets. However, in later years, some of the larger locations had homes with indoor plumbing and electricity. The location might have a baseball field and a skating/hockey rink. Gardens surrounded the homes as the miner’s salary alone was probably not enough to take care of a family.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when most high-grade ore had been extracted from a particular mine the mining companies would often close that mine and move on, opening another more profitable mine further along the Range.

The buildings associated with the closed mine would either be abandoned or moved to another mine. This included the houses in the little mining location. Sometimes the houses were offered for sale, and especially as bus service and private cars became more available to take miners to their jobs, people would commonly move the house into one of the growing Range towns.

But some people never really wanted to leave their little mining location. In many of the memoirs written by people who lived in those little communities, a major recurring theme is how much people loved that place.

The mining locations in northern Minnesota numbered more than 150. Large Iron Range towns, as well as small mining location towns, often took their name from the nearby mine. The mine’s name might be the name of a company owner (such as Bennett), an early pioneer prospector (such as Merritt), an Ojibway word (such as Keewatin) or the name of a place around the Mediterranean Sea (such as Sparta). These names might recall places that are now gone. Much of the land they sat on has disappeared because of the valuable ore or taconite in that ground. Still, we remember these names and the people who lived there, made their homes there, grew up there.

Here are a few of those locations: Bruce, Sargent, Monroe, Franklin, Agnew, Mahoning, Nelson, Mesabi, Mississippi, Higgins, Shaw, Pool, Elcor, and on and on…

The following is information about the mining location named Nassau, which was found northeast of Hibbing and west of Kitzville. No specific author is listed for this memoir taken from the Kitzville-Nassau-Albany Reunion booklet published in August 1974. My parents and I had many friends who took part in that Reunion and I remember that they had a great time!

Nassau Location was found very near to the Nassau Iron Mine, which began production in 1907. It was owned by the Inter State Iron Company (now James & Laughlin Steel Corporation, also known as J&L).

The Nassau Mine was an underground mine. Its ore was discovered by E.J. Longyear. The shaft was sunk in 1905-06. 263,448 tons of ore were mined from this source. The shaft was on the east side of the location and the area around the shaft included the usual engine house, dryhouse, warehouses, and offices. The last shipment of ore from the underground occurred in 1919. Then, the Longyear open pit mine was stripped of its overburden, but no ore was shipped from it until the location homes were removed in the 1940s. Deposits in the Longyear were estimated at 3,300,000 tons of ore.

There were twenty houses, well-kept and maintained, with rent at $6.00 per month. An overseer (we called him a watchman), collected the rent and maintained law and order. He also did general repairs on the houses.

The Longyear pit was the favorite “swimming hole,” for those boys in Nassau Location. It was called Butler’s Pit. Boys from Nassau, Webb, Albany, Kitzville, Nelson, and even some from Brooklyn all skinny-dipped here. But this had to be on the sly, as the watchmen, Nels Larsen, George the Greek, and Louis Brandoni would try to catch them. They never did catch anyone but they did recognize the Nassau boys and would then report them to the parents. Oh, boy!

The people of Nassau were good, friendly, cooperative people. This location was a real American melting pot. Who can forget Dad Samson’s horseradish, Mrs. Sacco’s home remedies, Mr. Butterfield’s Chevy touring car, Mr. Crea’s pipe, Zeigenbein’s Rooms with all those young men from the Park Rapids area, full of fun and energy?

Groceries were delivered by Cash Meat Market with Dave LaVigne the driver. Three times a week he would arrive and make his stops along the street. In later years, Dominic Fraboni began to deliver to the several Italian families. When items were needed between deliveries, a walk to Kitzville about a mile away had to be made.

Water was piped to the boarding house, with a standpipe out on the street, not too far from the Albany Mine. Later, the standpipe was moved to the center of the Nassau Location across from Butterfields. Eventually, when a few more houses were added to the location, water had to hauled in barrels from a standpipe about a quarter of a mile up the Albany road. Tommy Sacco had it “over” most by training his big dog Jack to pull the water barrel wagon.

Good, rich black dirt surrounding the location served the residents well in making gardens, large gardens. It was something to see Carlo Spensieri using his “zappone” to break sod. People shared seeds and plants, so everyone’s gardens did very well with a variety of vegetables. Canning a good harvest meant vegetables throughout the winter.

Mr. Butterfield got the first radio in the location. It was a two-tubed (tubes on the outside) Radiola, with one set of earphones. Later he got a few more sets of earphones and attached another contraption, increasing the radio to four tubes. With luck and a clear night, the Butterfields would invite a few neighbors in to listen to W.L.S. Chicago. Wow! What an experience. The whole thing seemed amazing to everyone in Nassau Location!

Mr. Butterfield’s Model T with a brass radiator was something special too. Crea’s owned a 1917 Dodge touring car. Beissels had a Chevrolet. Earl Zeiginbein had a motorcycle.

Nassau, Albany, and Nelson kids sort of got together into one “pack,” probably because they rode to school in Hibbing on the same bus. Mr. Crea used to take long walks and he would tell kids where the best berry patches and wildflower patches could be found. Kids would pick berries and bouquets of flowers and bring these home and to school all the time.

In the early 1930s, the Inter State Mining Company decided to sell the Nassau houses. The price was very low, like &100 to $200 each. Some were moved to other areas, but some were just torn down. About half of those moved went to Kitzville. The people didn’t want to move far away. Crea’s was the last house moved.

So what was once a wonderful place to grow up and live in came to an end. Forgotten by all, except those that lived there. A mining dump over fifty feet high now covers the street of Nassau.