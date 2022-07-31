Fate of case, Underwood himself unclear after Park County refiles charges

CHEYENNE – As the case of Joseph Underwood winds its way through Park County courts after it was moved there following a dismissal in Laramie County, stakeholders said there are questions about the feasibility of charging someone who has been deemed elsewhere as not restorable.

It's unclear what Underwood's eventual fate may be if he is found unable to proceed in the newer case.

Underwood, 47, had been charged in November 2019 in Laramie County for allegedly killing Angela Elizondo, who he was living with in Cheyenne at the time. Underwood then allegedly took her body to Park County and dumped it.

Underwood told investigators that, following an argument with Elizondo, with whom he was dating, he "blacked out" and found himself on top of her dead body, recounted a probable cause affidavit. He said he'd possibly strangled her. Elizondo, her mother and co-workers reported or observed Underwood "stalking" or "harassing" the woman, the affidavit says.

On June 23, Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher signed an order finding there was “not a substantial probability that Mr. Underwood will become fit to proceed within the foreseeable future.” This released Underwood from local custody, as required by state statute. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

The order said the court had received a report on April 19 from the Wyoming State Hospital that Underwood was not mentally competent to go to trial on the murder charges.

When the jail received the release order, a mental health professional there placed Underwood on emergency detention, said Capt. Kevin James, undersheriff of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. According to James, Underwood was found to be "a danger to himself and others," meeting criteria for a detainment under Wyoming's Title 25 .

On July 5, Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric refiled charges against Underwood. These include disposal of a human body and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a violent felony, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanors involving not cooperating with law enforcement.

Now, Underwood's preliminary hearing on the Park County charges is on hold. Park County Circuit Judge Joseph Darrah expressed concern about Underwood's rights to effective counsel being fulfilled, the Cody Enterprise reported . Defense attorney Tim Blatt filed a motion to have his client evaluated. Darrah reportedly said he took the uncommon step of asking a jail deputy to help Underwood get a lawyer.

A hearing on Underwood's competency is set for Aug. 17. Blatt could not be reached for comment Friday.

Underwood remained in custody at the Park County jail as of Friday. He would need to fulfill a $500,000 cash bond in order to be free for now.

Unusual situation

It's relatively rare that someone is deemed unlikely to be restored to competency "within the foreseeable future," as Underwood was, according to two lawyers who are not a part of the criminal case.

They said that in cases where someone is found to be un-restorable, it's actually quite likely that person also meets criteria for an emergency detention.

"That tiny segment of individuals that are both held on a criminal charge and have a mental illness that are in that position, the vast majority of cases also meet criteria for detention under Title 25," said Laramie County Attorney Mark Voss.

Underwood's defense counsel initially asked for a competency evaluation in 2020 in Laramie County because of two specific incidents. As a teenager in 1992, Underwood suffered a brain injury after a motorcycle crash in Cody. During a standoff in 2014 that involved police, he shot himself in the head, but survived.

Attorneys from Voss' office represent the state in emergency detention hearings that occur in Laramie County. These hearings must occur within 72 weekday hours of the initial emergency detention. Voss said "a very large majority" of those detained do not make it to this hearing, with an examiner determining they are no longer dangerous.

University of Wyoming associate professor Lauren McLane, said it's unusual, at least to her knowledge, to see a county refile charges against someone who has been deemed un-restorable.

"(Park County prosecuting attorneys) know it's rare that a judge is going to rule 'not restorable' for such a serious case, so I'm surprised by that," said McLane, who is director of UW's College of Law Defender Aid Clinic. "The only thing I can think of why might they have done that is, what if they were worried that Title 25 would not stick or wouldn't be conducted properly," such as failing to meet certain deadlines that would permit a county to continue holding someone.

Even if a prosecutor has probable cause to file charges, McLane said, having a "dead on arrival" case because the defendant was declared incompetent "seems pretty akin to filing charges that are not supported by probable cause."

The former defense attorney added that a 2007 case , Kenneth Potter v. Wyoming, "cleanly says that the prosecutor, too, has to move for evaluation of a defendant's competency whenever they have a good faith doubt as to the defendant's competence."

"It seems like 'Potter' is not being honored," McLane said. "So, an interesting move – one I would think (they) would suggest was out of concern for public safety, but I think you'd have to dig a little bit deeper and scrape that surface to say, 'But is that the prosecutor's job at the end of the day?' ... You have a due process right to not be prosecuted if you're an incompetent individual and cannot understand the proceedings against you or assist your attorney. So, I'm troubled by the decision."

Prosecutor responds

Skoric noted that he and his county need not adhere to the legal actions of another municipality.

"Park County is not bound by anything the district court did or did not do in Laramie County, nor is it bound by anything the DA's office did or did not do in Laramie County," Skoric wrote in a July 22 email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "Park County intends to fully pursue these charges."

In her previous practice in the state of Washington, McLane said she saw "situations where people are in the involuntary commitment system for years." The professor said this could end up being Underwood's fate if examiners continuously say he's at risk of harming himself or others.

"I don't think there's anything else," she said. "What I fear is going to happen for him – and really for us, too – is repeated arrests. Hopefully not for major, serious crimes, right, but this gentleman is not going to be able to walk down any street in Wyoming without picking up a citation or two on a regular basis."

In this scenario, McLane said, if citations or other crimes result in arrest, Underwood's competency could be repeatedly raised. A new competency evaluation likely wouldn't be done, and Underwood would either be released or be subject to another emergency detention.

"That's one of the ways, I guess, in which the city or state could monitor him, perhaps, but it would just be so expensive for us as a state to continually do that to him, and I can't imagine what toll that would take on his mental health, as well," McLane said. "There's not another backstop that I'm aware of."

The county where a person is detained pays for their transportation and treatment within 72 hours of their initial detention, and court and attorney fees for Wyoming residents, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website . The WDH takes care of court and attorney fees for nonresidents. After a person is held

While some local hospitals in Wyoming have space for people being held involuntarily, any long-term stay would likely have to happen at the State Hospital in Evanston, McLane and Voss said, or possibly a group home. However, outside of an acute care situation where someone is deemed a danger or unable to care for themselves, psychiatric services are typically voluntarily and can only be compelled by the criminal justice system, Voss said.

Safety plan

In Underwood's case, an emergency detention prevented him from returning to public life after he was ordered released from custody. In cases where charges are dropped and someone is not deemed a danger, or is released from jail or prison following an arrest or sentence for a violent crime, the period directly after that release is when a victim or their family could be most at risk, a victim's advocate said in an interview.

Before someone is released from custody, it's important to get with victims and put together a safety plan, said Carla Thurin, director of Safehouse Services in Cheyenne. The nonprofit provides shelter to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, helps with protection order filings and provides 24-crisis care.

"Some of the things we want to talk to them about is going to and from their house or their place of employment, being very hyper-vigilant, watching their surroundings, changing the locks on their doors, maybe putting alarms or cameras on their doors – things like that, because we can't predict which offender is going to walk away and let it go, and which one is going to take it to the max and do something stupid," Thurin said.

Even if the victim has died, the expert said, their family members or close friends could be in danger. A safety plan is needed in these cases, she added, especially if there are children involved.

In addition to physical security measures, Thurin said families should learn about their legal options, including filing protection orders.

"It's horrible that we have to put that on the victim or the victim's family," she said. "But there's not much else we can do."