ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Wire Podcast: Chiefs training camp standouts

By Ed Easton Jr., Wesley Roesch, Nicolas Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YMRa_0gzQuoVQ00

We’re back with a new special episode of the Chiefs Wire Podcast. This time we’re breaking down the latest Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. Our host Ed Easton Jr. and managing editor Charles Goldman checked in with Wesley Roesch and Nick Roesch as they gave us their takes on the start of camp after visiting the Missouri Western State University campus for practice on Saturday.

Be sure to check out the podcast above and share your thoughts on the latest news with us in the comment section down below and on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 6 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their second padded training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This practice was a bit longer and more intense than the first padded practice, as players got a chance to crank up the intensity a bit more than before. The day featured a big-time piece returning to practice and some exciting plays on the defensive side of the ball. We also learned a bit more about where the team stands at some key positions on defense and special teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs premiere Season 3 of 'The Franchise' documentary series

The premiere of the third season of the Kansas City Chiefs’ documentary series “The Franchise” is underway, debuting tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT. The original series provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Super Bowl LIV-winning season. The second season followed the Chiefs’ 2021 NFL campaign. Now, this series will follow the Chiefs as they embark on a new journey with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habits

Kansas City Star headquarters in August 2006.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s no surprise that reading the news on the internet replaced a lot of hard copy subscriptions and even shut down some smaller publications. Technology changed the routine of going to your doorstep to pick up the news you would catch up on along with morning coffee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
TravelNoire

This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska

While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chiefs Wire Podcast#Kansas City Chiefs
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Beast

Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City

An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers UNC lean, 4-star DL

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 defensive line recruit Daevin Hobbs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is considered a North Carolina lean per 247Sports. Can Georgia enter this mix for another top North Carolina defensive line recruit? The Dawgs have already added a commitment from...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy