CFD finalists are chasing glory, historic buckles

CHEYENNE – Tim O’Connell is almost reverential when talking about the significance of being a two-time Cheyenne Frontier Days bareback riding champion.

“It means so much,” the Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy said. “It’s such a historic rodeo. Only one rodeo is called ‘The Dad.’ What a name to have on this event, and all the history that comes with this event.

“To win it once is a dream come true. For some people, making the finals or even getting to compete here is a dream come true.”

O’Connell – a three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion – counts himself among the latter group.

“I was so excited to be on hallowed ground,” he said. “… It’s an exciting feeling that just makes you happy knowing you have a chance to add another one of these buckles to your collection.”

O’Connell earned the opportunity to defend his CFD title by placing fourth during Saturday’s semifinal round with an 85-point ride on the back of Hurst & TNT Pro Rodeo’s Crazy Alice.

O’Connell is currently No. 3 in the PRCA world standings. His first CFD win came in 2017, when the world-renowned rodeo used the traditional three-head aggregate format to crown its champions.

Last summer, O’Connell won in the second year of CFD’s tournament-style format. In that system, the top four contestants in each event advance to the semifinals. The top six participants in the semis move on to the finals, which start at 1 p.m. today at Frontier Park Arena.

“They’re both hard to do,” O’Connell said. “With the aggregate, you had to give yourself a shot coming in. The clean slate format is a gunslinger’s format. It’s two completely different styles of rodeo.

“There are some days in aggregate that you have a big enough lead and you can kind of coast by making a smart ride on a good horse. This format is do-or-die every day. It’s being a gunslinger every day. That makes it exciting.”

The tournament format was initially met with harsh criticism when CFD announced the change prior to the 123rd show in 2019. With more big-name, high-dollar rodeos making the move, contestants have come to embrace the format.

“(CFD has) done a good job of putting the steers together,” said steer wrestler Justin Shaffer of Hallsville, Texas. “We had a mud run Thursday, and all the times were slower than any other set. But it didn’t matter because we were only competing against the guys in that set.

“Rowdy Parrott has drawn two really strong steers, but still advanced. If he’s competing against 110 guys, he doesn’t move on. This allows him to stay in the fight.”

Having to be the best on a given day also changes the strategy in timed events, tie-down roper Reese Riemer said.

“You can’t really back off,” he said. “I’ve been the guy in an (aggregate) situation knowing I have to be 13 (seconds), and I try to do that and end up 14 or 15.

“In this situation, you have to be on the offensive and go win instead of guys letting you win. Other guys can have misfortune. In aggregate, you can safety up and make mistakes.”

A mistake-free run is crucial, heeler Tanner Braden said.

“You can’t beat yourself,” said Braden, who team ropes with header Paul David Tierney. “You have to make sure you rope the steer and see what happens.”

This year marks Rheagan Cotton’s first time competing at CFD and her second time competing in Cheyenne. The first time, she took part in a jackpot breakaway roping where she pocketed some cash and “made some memories.” Cotton had the fifth-fastest qualifying time during Saturday’s semifinals to move on to today’s final round.

“This is a huge blessing and one thing I never thought I’d be able to do,” said Cotton, who calls Fairfield, Texas, home. “I can’t thank the Lord enough for blessing me with this opportunity. … I try to stay humble, but confident in myself and my horse.”

Some finalists are going to spend their night scouting the animals in the final pens for roughstock events or tossing and turning with anticipation. Cotton has other concerns.

“My allergies have not been too good, so I’m going to my trailer to try and relax and take care of my horse,” Cotton said with a laugh.

