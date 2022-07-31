Government meetings listing 7-31-2022

Monday

Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Laramie County Board of Commissioners Public Hearing to set mill levies, 11:30 a.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees special meeting to consider suspensions, expulsions and other disciplinary action, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.

Tuesday

Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.

Wednesday

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Work Session/Retreat, 8 a.m., The Office, 1600 E. Pershing Blvd.