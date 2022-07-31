Planning never ends for the Frontier Days General Committee

CHEYENNE – When the sun sets on Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday evening, the 127th “Daddy of ’em All” will be on Monday’s horizon.

Once everything at Frontier Park is cleaned up from this year’s 10-day event, the CFD staff, board of directors and General Committee reflect on the show and get started planning for the next one.

CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said that when the gates close at 6 p.m. Sunday, the show runners will go home, get some rest and be right back on the grounds Monday morning to start cleaning up.

“We have to clean up the traffic areas around the park,” said Operations Committee Chairman Brian Rico. “We have to really get the park back into shutdown mode so that we know what we have (and) know what we need.”

Hirsig said vendors will pack up their merchandise, the carnival rides will be taken down, and then the CFD volunteers will work to clean up the park. The evidence of Frontier Days will be gone within days, Hirsig said.

The clean-up process looks a bit different for each committee, but it happens relatively quickly so the gears can start turning for the 2023 Frontier Days.

Washing wagons

Ruthanne Hubbard, who chairs the Parades Committee, said her committee will wash all of the wagons used in the parades before returning them to their homes for the next 12 months.

“All the costumes that have been worn have to all be cleaned and repairs made, if needed,” Hubbard said. “Right away, our wagon doctors start working on any repairs that need to be made.”

Once clean-up is finished, and everyone has a few weeks to rest, the staff, board of directors, committee chairmen and committee leads will complete critiques, like evaluations, of their different areas.

“Staff does critiques throughout the 10 days of the show so we’re ready to move into the 127th with things that didn’t go absolutely right this year or things that did go good that we can still improve upon,” Hirsig said.

The reflections on this year’s CFD help the organizers find action items they can get started on right away to improve for next year.

“I look to make improvements into the security realm, I look to make improvements on traffic flow, I look to make improvements on parking,” Rico said. “Those are the things that the public would see. Internally, I would look at internal communications within our different committees and how we could improve upon that.”

Hirsig said the board, staff and general committee will all have separate group retreats within three months of Frontier Days to give themselves a chance to talk about how the show went and what they want to see moving forward. Once they get everyone’s perspective, Hirsig said, they’ll have one big group retreat.

“August is kind of a catch up, clean-up from show, and then by the time September hits, we’re in full swing of planning for next year,” Hirsig said.

Intense process

While it may seem like an intense process to jump from running a 10-day event with thousands of people to immediately planning for the next one, the Frontier Days organizers wouldn’t have it any other way.

General Committee Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler said all the CFD volunteers are deeply committed to making Frontier Days one of the best events in the world, and that’s why they do so much planning and reflecting.

“The one thing that never leaves this is that everybody has the passion for this to be successful,” Siler said. “And that’s what keeps our volunteer force going.”

Hirsig said it can be a lonely feeling to be in Frontier Park once the big show is over.

“When you come on Monday and there’s nobody around, you miss it,” Hirsig said. “You get so used to all the people being around.”

For Hubbard, this time is particularly bittersweet, because it is her last year as chair of the Parades Committee.

“It’s the feeling that you get when Christmas is all done,” Hubbard said. “It’s a bit of a letdown, but it’s still a lot of fun while we’re doing it.”

Rico said that although Frontier Days is a busy stretch of days, it’s an exciting feeling to think about everything that can be improved upon for the next year.

“It’s one of those things where, especially as chairmen and volunteers, we take some recovery and rest time, but at the end of the day, we look forward to it again,” Rico said. “We look back and think about all of the fun times we just had and the memories we just made, and what we can do to sustain that.”