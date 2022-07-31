ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The allure of Western heritage and passing it down

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS1fl_0gzQuWZE00

CHEYENNE – Attendees can look in nearly every direction in Frontier Park and find an ode to Western heritage. From the traditional teepees on display in the Indian Village to the sprawl of chuckwagons along the pathway to Old Frontier Town, there is no way to escape the history of the West.

Of course, many would say the reason they're here is to immerse themselves in the past, and they desire every opportunity Cheyenne Frontier Days presents for them to dive deeper. They gravitate toward the jump of the bronco, the tale of the untamed frontier and the heart of Western values.

CFD Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith sees Frontier Days as an anchor. He said it’s amazing the community has rallied for 126 years around the 10-day rodeo and celebration, and held true to its inception in 1897. Travelers come from around the world to witness the wonder of the sport, and hear the cannon shoot off from the military.

He believes it’s important to remember where you came from, and that Western heritage is unique. He said the grit and determination that derives from the frontier can inspire.

“We’re seeing an uptick in interest from all over the world,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It’s just the effort and the attitude of the cowboys and cowgirls. There’s a job to be done, and they’re going to do it, no matter the conditions, no matter what happens, they know what they’re out there to do.”

The appeal of those Western values is one of the many reasons chuckwagon cook-off world champion Kevin Romines reckons attendees come every year, not just to see the many historical artifacts used in the present day.

He said the cowboy way of life held great meaning, and it is important to pass it on.

“A handshake was your contract. If you gave your word to somebody, you had to keep it,” he said. “That’s the way it was in the old days, and that’s the way it should be.”

Longtime involvement

Romines has been involved with Frontier Days for two decades, after his interest for chuckwagons was sparked close to 25 years ago.

He attended the Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium in New Mexico with a friend, and enjoyed it so much that he wanted to invest. He went home and started looking for a wagon, and hasn’t looked back since.

For others, delving into their heritage has been a lifelong journey.

Arnold Goodluck has been coming to the 10-day event for 17 years to sell his native handmade sterling silver jewelry with his wife, Karlene Goodluck, as well as paintings, beadwork and craftwork of his daughters and other artists.

He is a fourth-generation silversmith, and he has shared his abilities with all of his daughters and his grandchildren. Not only is it his livelihood, it is a way to carry his heritage with him in his daily life. Goodluck said it is important to preserve where you came from, whether it's in passing on the skills to raise livestock and cattle, or investing in artwork and cultural expression.

“It’s a part of who we are; you can’t separate the two,” he said. “I’m Native, and I have got to keep who I am, but I still need to live in this modern world.”

Promoting heritage shouldn’t just be from family member to family member, though, he said. Goodluck encourages schools to get involved with their curriculums and get the community involved. He said if you make it a part of your life as a whole, instead of just a special occasion, it will continue on with you.

For others who are learning about it outside of their own background, he also said it is important to view history as more than just entertainment. He understands the draw of Western culture, intertwined with Native culture, and how it’s mesmerizing to see the style of living. But he hopes people will seek it out to truly learn, and take it with them past their time at CFD.

The Fur Side

Laramie residents Gerry and Millie Beck run a booth called The Fur Side.

They are participants who are also excited to teach others about the history of the West. They are furriers, which are individuals who make, repair or sell garments made out of fur, and they started coming to Frontier Days five years ago.

They love showing attendees their handcrafted and authentic items, such as a stagecoach driver’s coat made from buffalo hide, because it is modern history. They want people to understand the merits of their craft, and how resources went with the cycle of life. Animals were used as meat, their fur was used for clothing, and it returned to the dirt when it was worn down.

Millie Beck believes experiencing, touching and appreciating a piece of the past pulls attendees in, and so does the region. She said Wyoming is a place to delve into the Western world like no other, whether it’s the parades, pancake flipping, rodeos, or even watching them sew.

“Sometimes those of us who live in Cheyenne forget how special we are, and what an amazing event we put on, and the kind of experience we provide for so many people,” said Smith. “I really appreciate the whole community coming together to give that gift to the rest of the world."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle

Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket

Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
i-70scout.com

EPA, Justice Department, and State of Colorado settlement with DCP Operating Company LP Resolves Clean Air Act Violations at natural gas plants in Colorado

DENVER (July 25, 2022)- The Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Colorado today announced a settlement with DCP Operating Company LP and five other subsidiaries of DCP Midstream LP that will strengthen leak detection and repair practices at eight natural gas processing plants in Weld County, Colorado, located within the Denver Metro/North Front Range Ozone Nonattainment Area.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
KRMS Radio

Colorado Man Busted for Drug Trafficking in Camden County

A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy