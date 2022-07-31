The allure of Western heritage and passing it down

CHEYENNE – Attendees can look in nearly every direction in Frontier Park and find an ode to Western heritage. From the traditional teepees on display in the Indian Village to the sprawl of chuckwagons along the pathway to Old Frontier Town, there is no way to escape the history of the West.

Of course, many would say the reason they're here is to immerse themselves in the past, and they desire every opportunity Cheyenne Frontier Days presents for them to dive deeper. They gravitate toward the jump of the bronco, the tale of the untamed frontier and the heart of Western values.

CFD Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith sees Frontier Days as an anchor. He said it’s amazing the community has rallied for 126 years around the 10-day rodeo and celebration, and held true to its inception in 1897. Travelers come from around the world to witness the wonder of the sport, and hear the cannon shoot off from the military.

He believes it’s important to remember where you came from, and that Western heritage is unique. He said the grit and determination that derives from the frontier can inspire.

“We’re seeing an uptick in interest from all over the world,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It’s just the effort and the attitude of the cowboys and cowgirls. There’s a job to be done, and they’re going to do it, no matter the conditions, no matter what happens, they know what they’re out there to do.”

The appeal of those Western values is one of the many reasons chuckwagon cook-off world champion Kevin Romines reckons attendees come every year, not just to see the many historical artifacts used in the present day.

He said the cowboy way of life held great meaning, and it is important to pass it on.

“A handshake was your contract. If you gave your word to somebody, you had to keep it,” he said. “That’s the way it was in the old days, and that’s the way it should be.”

Longtime involvement

Romines has been involved with Frontier Days for two decades, after his interest for chuckwagons was sparked close to 25 years ago.

He attended the Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium in New Mexico with a friend, and enjoyed it so much that he wanted to invest. He went home and started looking for a wagon, and hasn’t looked back since.

For others, delving into their heritage has been a lifelong journey.

Arnold Goodluck has been coming to the 10-day event for 17 years to sell his native handmade sterling silver jewelry with his wife, Karlene Goodluck, as well as paintings, beadwork and craftwork of his daughters and other artists.

He is a fourth-generation silversmith, and he has shared his abilities with all of his daughters and his grandchildren. Not only is it his livelihood, it is a way to carry his heritage with him in his daily life. Goodluck said it is important to preserve where you came from, whether it's in passing on the skills to raise livestock and cattle, or investing in artwork and cultural expression.

“It’s a part of who we are; you can’t separate the two,” he said. “I’m Native, and I have got to keep who I am, but I still need to live in this modern world.”

Promoting heritage shouldn’t just be from family member to family member, though, he said. Goodluck encourages schools to get involved with their curriculums and get the community involved. He said if you make it a part of your life as a whole, instead of just a special occasion, it will continue on with you.

For others who are learning about it outside of their own background, he also said it is important to view history as more than just entertainment. He understands the draw of Western culture, intertwined with Native culture, and how it’s mesmerizing to see the style of living. But he hopes people will seek it out to truly learn, and take it with them past their time at CFD.

The Fur Side

Laramie residents Gerry and Millie Beck run a booth called The Fur Side.

They are participants who are also excited to teach others about the history of the West. They are furriers, which are individuals who make, repair or sell garments made out of fur, and they started coming to Frontier Days five years ago.

They love showing attendees their handcrafted and authentic items, such as a stagecoach driver’s coat made from buffalo hide, because it is modern history. They want people to understand the merits of their craft, and how resources went with the cycle of life. Animals were used as meat, their fur was used for clothing, and it returned to the dirt when it was worn down.

Millie Beck believes experiencing, touching and appreciating a piece of the past pulls attendees in, and so does the region. She said Wyoming is a place to delve into the Western world like no other, whether it’s the parades, pancake flipping, rodeos, or even watching them sew.

“Sometimes those of us who live in Cheyenne forget how special we are, and what an amazing event we put on, and the kind of experience we provide for so many people,” said Smith. “I really appreciate the whole community coming together to give that gift to the rest of the world."