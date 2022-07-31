ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

By Tevin Wooten
 4 days ago
Forecast: Intense Heat to Make a Return to New England

We’re far from improving – never mind banishing - this drought situation. I’ve heard many people say, “We got rain (x) days ago, we aren’t that bad off.”. That’s been the case since early spring. Frequent little jabs of light rain or drizzle give the impression that, “It’s rained, we’re fine.” But we know it’s quantity, not frequency, that’s the problem.
BOSTON, MA
Scattered Tuesday Storms Ahead of Record Heat

Pockets of clouds Tuesday morning will break up for plenty of sunshine regionwide. That will mean rebounding temperatures to around and over 90 degrees through the afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front set to cross the region Tuesday evening. This cold front touched off scattered showers and thunder Monday...
BOSTON, MA
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way

Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.

Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Twitter Reacted Exactly How You'd Expect to Orange Line Shutdown News

Even on a good day, the MBTA and the Orange Line are likely to engender a fair amount of criticism -- and cynicism -- on Twitter. But after news broke Tuesday night that the MBTA and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are expected to announce a month-long shutdown of the busy line to allow for immediate repairs, people sharpened their knives and broke out their best T-related one-liners.
BOSTON, MA
The Halal Guys Plans to Open at South Bay in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of NYC-based halal restaurants will be expanding to a third Boston-area location. According to a source, The Halal Guys plans to open at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page on edens.propertycapsule.com confirming this, showing that the dining spot will open on District Avenue within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, along with approximately 100 other locations in the United States and elsewhere--and more than 400 new outlets in the works, according to its website.
BOSTON, MA
Legal Sea Foods Is Returning to Park Plaza in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A couple of years ago, a group of seafood restaurants shut down one of its locations in downtown Boston. Now we have learned that it will be returning in a nearby location. According to a Twitter. from @amysalv, a "coming soon" sign...
BOSTON, MA
The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.

Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
BOSTON, MA
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
WATERTOWN, MA
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'

Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields

A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury

A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
BOSTON, MA
2 Injured in Shooting Outside Providence Store Late Wednesday Afternoon

Two people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting outside a business in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue, WJAR reported. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police reportedly said. One was shot in the arm and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building

Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
CHELSEA, MA
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced

A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
CHELSEA, MA

