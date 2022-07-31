Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

www.nbcboston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Forecast: Intense Heat to Make a Return to New England
We’re far from improving – never mind banishing - this drought situation. I’ve heard many people say, “We got rain (x) days ago, we aren’t that bad off.”. That’s been the case since early spring. Frequent little jabs of light rain or drizzle give the impression that, “It’s rained, we’re fine.” But we know it’s quantity, not frequency, that’s the problem.
nbcboston.com
Scattered Tuesday Storms Ahead of Record Heat
Pockets of clouds Tuesday morning will break up for plenty of sunshine regionwide. That will mean rebounding temperatures to around and over 90 degrees through the afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front set to cross the region Tuesday evening. This cold front touched off scattered showers and thunder Monday...
nbcboston.com
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way
Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
nbcboston.com
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.
Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
nbcboston.com
Boston Twitter Reacted Exactly How You'd Expect to Orange Line Shutdown News
Even on a good day, the MBTA and the Orange Line are likely to engender a fair amount of criticism -- and cynicism -- on Twitter. But after news broke Tuesday night that the MBTA and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are expected to announce a month-long shutdown of the busy line to allow for immediate repairs, people sharpened their knives and broke out their best T-related one-liners.
nbcboston.com
The Halal Guys Plans to Open at South Bay in Dorchester
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of NYC-based halal restaurants will be expanding to a third Boston-area location. According to a source, The Halal Guys plans to open at South Bay in Dorchester, with a page on edens.propertycapsule.com confirming this, showing that the dining spot will open on District Avenue within the mixed-use development. Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, along with approximately 100 other locations in the United States and elsewhere--and more than 400 new outlets in the works, according to its website.
nbcboston.com
Legal Sea Foods Is Returning to Park Plaza in Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A couple of years ago, a group of seafood restaurants shut down one of its locations in downtown Boston. Now we have learned that it will be returning in a nearby location. According to a Twitter. from @amysalv, a "coming soon" sign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.
Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
nbcboston.com
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
nbcboston.com
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
nbcboston.com
Rat Concerns Rise in Boston: ‘We Need to Redouble Our Efforts'
Boston leaders said this week the city needs to "redouble" its efforts in controlling a rat problem that is apparently getting worse, the Boston Herald reported. “If you don’t solve pest control issues, you know what’s going to happen — people are going to leave the city," City Council President Ed Flynn said during a hearing Monday to discuss pest control in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with...
nbcboston.com
Tasty Burger Is Trying Once Again to Open in Cambridge's Central Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a local group of burger spots are looking once again to open in a part of Cambridge that they had been looking at nearly ten years ago. According to an article in Cambridge Day, Tasty Burger is eyeing a...
nbcboston.com
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury
A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
nbcboston.com
2 Injured in Shooting Outside Providence Store Late Wednesday Afternoon
Two people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting outside a business in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue, WJAR reported. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police reportedly said. One was shot in the arm and...
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last week, it was reported that an iconic place for steak tips and ribs was expanding to a new location, and now we have learned that another new one appears to be on its way as well. According to a tweet from...
nbcboston.com
COVID Levels Declining in Boston, But Officials Urge Residents to ‘Remain Vigilant'
COVID-19 levels are declining in Boston, but health officials urged residents Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as the metrics are still higher than they were prior to the start of the current surge fueled by the highly-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. Levels of the virus in local wastewater have decreased by 21%...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
Comments / 0