Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only one reported victim.
The victim is in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. No word on his condition at this time.
The suspect was arrested on the scene.
Crime scene units are on scene investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KFOR for any updates.
