Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning

By Cameron Foral/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only one reported victim.

The victim is in critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. No word on his condition at this time.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.

Crime scene units are on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KFOR for any updates.

