ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Live updates: Josh Heupel opens Tennessee football preseason practice, how to watch

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT6hf_0gzQuISI00

is ready to kick off preseason practice, and Josh Heupel is here to talk about it.

Heupel, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select players will address the media, beginning at 12:45 p.m., on Sunday. Here is a link to watch media day.

The first practice will be Monday morning.

It's a month until the Vols play Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium. So there's no time to waste in preparing for the season.

ADAMS:Who could be next Cedric Tillman for Tennessee Vols?

VOLS PRIORITY:How can Tennessee top last season? Josh Heupel says answer is in fourth quarter

UT went 7-6 last season. It set numerous records with a high-scoring offense, and building on that success is important. It had a hit-or-miss performance on defense, so there's certainly room for improvement.

But moderate success in Heupel's debut season has raised expectations in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Nationwide Report

Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kingston Pike and Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
MASCOT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Adams, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
wvlt.tv

TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
DANDRIDGE, TN
thesmokies.com

What not to do in Pigeon Forge, 7 tips from a local

They say good jazz is about the notes you don’t play. I don’t know if that’s true, but as a former sax player who had quite a solo during the 9th-grade band’s rendition of the Herbie Hancock classic “Watermelon Man,” it sounds good enough.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Banks
Person
Josh Tillman
Person
Josh Heupel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy