Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp

www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Observations From Seahawks Fourth Training Camp Practice
Missing their energetic head coach, Seattle's entire coaching staff aimed to pick up the slack without Pete Carroll during a practice that largely was dominated by Jamal Adams and the defense. Reporter Corbin Smith shares several takeaways from Monday's fourth camp session at the VMAC.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
Steelers Who Are Impressing at Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers put pads on and a lot changed.
NBC Sports
Tony Buzbee calls a Thursday press conference regarding Deshaun Watson
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News
The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 5: Rookie Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed
Players donned pads for Monday’s practice, which featured a lot more physicality.
Yardbarker
The Eagles’ offensive line continues to be a position of strength
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best and most complete offensive lines in football. A big part of that is the fact the team currently has two Hall-of-Famers, two future all-pros, and a plethora of backups that would start for any other team. Through just a week of practicing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Yardbarker
Slow and Steady Will Win the Race for Nakobe Dean
If you were expecting a quick trip up the depth chart for Nakobe Dean you're probably going to be a little disappointed to learn that the Butkus Award winner is still working behind T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Davion Taylor at the Eagles' training camp. In fact, the depth chart...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Vikings, UCLA Linebacker Anthony Barr
After spending his entire career in Minnesota, the four-time Pro Bowler is joining America's Team for the 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
Ward believes 'outstanding' Aiyuk is reaching a new level
If there is one 49ers player making headlines the most in training camp, it's third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After an impressive rookie season in 2020, the Arizona State product seemingly struggled to get out of coach Kyle Shanahan's "doghouse" in training camp last summer and early in the 2021 NFL season before finding his footing midway through the campaign and re-establishing himself as a top receiving option in the offense.
Comments / 0