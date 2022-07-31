Growing Bolder: Homeless Advocate Rev. Mary Downey; Classic Cars Expert Scott Brandt; Get Moving With the Calendar Girls

www.wmfe.org
wmfe.org
Statewide opioid recovery network rolled out in nine counties, including two in Central Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Brevard County Wednesday to announce a new statewide addiction recovery network aimed at reducing opioid overdoses and fatalities in the state. The program called the Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network or CORE will connect people struggling with addiction with long-term treatment. DeSantis says CORE will be...
WATCH: Lawyer’s advice for teachers on Florida’s LGBTQ, race theory laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District’s teachers head back to the classroom, they must navigate two new laws that govern their interaction with students. Florida’s parental rights bill, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. District officials said they […]
orlandoweekly.com
Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
fox35orlando.com
Security guard program expanding to other Central Florida cities
Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
How the Parental Rights in Education Act will impact Central Florida school districts this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of classes in Central Florida are a week away, and changes are coming. It will be the first time the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics – will be in place. The...
fox35orlando.com
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
Florida educators raise concerns over new civics training
A number of Florida teachers have raised concerns over the state’s new civics education training program. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how some educators claim various teaching material is problematic, including the integration of critical race theory. Aug. 4, 2022.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued
Florida Governor and potential presidential nominee Ron DeSantis is carrying on and ramping up his anti-trans rhetoric. Where before the governor was content to rail against trans athletes and lie about instruction in Florida schools, he's now calling for doctors who help transgender youth to be sued. “You don’t disfigure...
villages-news.com
We need the people from California, Michigan and New York
If it wasn’t for the California, Michigan and New Yorkers the Villages would be a problem.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Henderson: The idea of turning to former military members as teachers has merit
DeSantis' idea about allowing former military members to become teachers is reasonable. All right, my teacher friends. You know I support you and believe you perform a noble and vital service to Florida. Inhale deeply, let it out slowly, and try not to overreact after reading the next sentence. Here...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith chastises Proud Boys who protested trans rights rally
Right-wing and neo-Nazi movements seem to have a foothold in Central Florida. Beyond rallies in Tampa and Orlando, at least a few of them feel confident enough to counter-protest progressive causes. A handful of counter-protesters appeared at a trans rights rally in downtown Orlando over the weekend. The rally came...
floridapolitics.com
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
cltampa.com
Florida Planned Parenthood refuses to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate
The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC said Tuesday it will remain neutral in the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as abortion has become a top issue in this year’s elections. In a brief news release, the PAC did not explain its decision. The U.S. Supreme Court’s...
bungalower
Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024
Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
islandernews.com
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
