‘Different temperature’ on Wilmington streets: Gun homicides down sharply after 2021’s record carnage

B-Cuz
4d ago
This is good to hear. Things are changing in the right direction.
Philadelphia mayor says the city will ‘plug along’ on prevention as shootings spike
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.
‘I can say my goodbyes’: After 37 years, Philadelphia returns remains of MOVE victims to family
Lionell Dotson made the trip from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Wednesday to collect and cremate the remains of his sisters, who were killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing. It was the first time he had touched Katricia and Zanetta in 37 years. “This tragic event — 37 years is ongoing,...
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
‘Mad or nah?’: As shootings persist, Philly officials weigh stop-and-frisk
When City Councilmember Michael Nutter was elected mayor in 2008, stop-and-frisk became a core part of the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime-fighting policy. He declared a crime emergency and called for the aggressive use of stop-and-frisk. It didn’t take long for the policing tactic to draw scrutiny. In November...
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for firing gun in Northeast Wilmington
A 35-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired a handgun in Northeast Wilmington last week. Ryan Bolling was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm on a city street and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Police said Bolling fired the weapon along the 2700 block of North Tatnall...
New 835 area code for Philly suburbs, Lehigh Valley could begin as soon as September
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Remember that new area code coming to the Philadelphia region we told you about months ago? Well, it could arrive sooner than originally planned. The 835 area code, which will serve portions of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, may be put into practice...
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
Philly citizen scientists gather heat and air quality data in hopes of a ‘more livable’ city
As the sun rose over Philadelphia last Saturday, two people drove a circuitous path through North Philly, for science. Carolyn Martin, a resident of West Oak Lane, took the wheel. Her neighbor, Waymith Cargill, navigated, reading step-by-step instructions from a piece of paper like a treasure map. “It says turn...
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
WBOC
Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot
WILMINGTON, Del.-Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man sentenced to five years for drug-related gun conviction
A Wilmington man was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of possessing a gun during drug trafficking. 34-year-old Jeremy Johnson was arrested by Wilmington Police Department after being observed making a drug transaction near a car, which was found to have two firearms, 68 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills, and three digital scales, according to court documents.
North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police
At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philadelphia some Democrats consider return to 'racist' stop-and-frisk policies
It is well documented that Philadelphia's crime has spiraled out of control. Record numbers of homicides and carjackings have plagued the city in recent years. And while the city claims it is implementing programs to curb the violent chaos, nothing really seems to change. Things are so bad that the city's mayor, Jim Kenney, recently admitted that he could not wait until his term ends so he doesn't have to deal with the problems anymore.
