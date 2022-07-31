Homelessness on the Ridge not a big problem post-fire

www.paradisepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
Paradise Post
A BETTER PLACE: Chico sees success for some at Pallet Shelter, but homelessness persists
CHICO — Just after a year Chico was sued and banned from sweeping homeless camps from Comanche Creek Greenway, it was finally allowed to clear the encampment on July 20, removing more than 100 people and 172 tons of what homeless call their life belongings, and, what the city calls trash.
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council passes resolution to move forward with annexation process
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council voted 6-1 in favor to move forward with the annexation process of four unincorporated islands in the city. Now that the resolution has been passed, the city will now send the application to Butte LAFCO, the Local Agency Formation Commission. There will be a hearing on this topic at a yet-to-be-announced date prior to these areas becoming incorporated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
DFT Cornhole Paradise raises more than $12,000 for Paradise police sergeant
PARADISE, Calif. - A sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is still recovering from an ATV crash in Oregon just a few weeks ago. "John is a very strong individual and he's pushing himself every day. He's getting better every day. The unfortunate part is he has several weeks before he can start physical therapy and get back to where he's mobile. I think he's probably just dealing with the frustration of being down but he knows the importance of letting his body heal so he can come back to work," Paradise Police Chief Eric Reinbold said.
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
KTVZ
Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods. The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague...
Lompoc Record
Carrots but no stick: Participation in California drug courts has plummeted
Last year, Yolo County tried an experiment: No one arrested for simple drug possession would be prosecuted or sent to drug court. Instead, those arrested with drugs were directed to the county health department. The county was responding to a trend across California: Significantly fewer people are choosing to go...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Comments / 1