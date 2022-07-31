New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the school, Maria Williams from Springfield will serve as the school principal. She was most recently the assistant principal / academic dean and has been in the education field for more than 20 years.Greenfield Public School District to receive new principals
“Education is one of the most empowering tools a person can have. It gives people choice. As we look at our world today we face many challenges. Education is the key to solve problems and lead to a better society.” Principal Maria Williams
A back-to-school community event will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the campus located at 2001 Roosevelt Ave. The school will give away backpacks to students and provide music, food, a raffle, and games, as well as to learn about the school.
