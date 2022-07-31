ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School

By Chris Lisinski
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKis5_0gzQsOp400

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the school, Maria Williams from Springfield will serve as the school principal. She was most recently the assistant principal / academic dean and has been in the education field for more than 20 years.

Greenfield Public School District to receive new principals

“Education is one of the most empowering tools a person can have. It gives people choice. As we look at our world today we face many challenges. Education is the key to solve problems and lead to a better society.” Principal Maria Williams

A back-to-school community event will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the campus located at 2001 Roosevelt Ave. The school will give away backpacks to students and provide music, food, a raffle, and games, as well as to learn about the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team

WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper

Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
Greenfield, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
Greenfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

Indian Orchard hosts National Night Out for community members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield celebrated its annual National Night Out Tuesday evening. It is an event across the U.S. intended to promote police-community partnerships. Dozens of community members gathered at Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard enjoyed National Night Out. The event was put on by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
amherstma.gov

Community Safety Day Hosted by Amherst Senior Center

In collaboration with the Amherst Police, Amherst Fire, and Amherst CRESS departments, the Amherst Senior Center is putting together a Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 13th from 10am-2pm at Mill River Recreation Area. We want to highlight how all three public safety branches are working together to support public safety, for residents of all ages. Events will include: Touch-A-Truck with the fire engine and cruisers, a k-9 demo, fire safety demos, Jaws of Life presentation, car/car seat inspections, and more. We'll have representatives from the DA's office to talk about consumer safety/scam prevention as well as representatives from the Sheriff's Department. There will also be performances from Tom Knight, Roger Tincknell, and Aimee Salmon. The food truck for the event will be Holyoke Hummus.
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

National Night Out events in western Massachusetts

Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement. Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several cities and town throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy