ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bright
Daily Mail

Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations

The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
The Independent

Kate Middleton joins Great Britain sail team on boat to Grand Prix in Plymouth

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 July.Kate joined the Great Britain SailGP team on an F50 catamaran as they sailed to victory in a friendly Commonwealth Race with New Zealand.Kate took part in the event as part of her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

758
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy