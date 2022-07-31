Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final

www.90min.com
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Cristiano Ronaldo will finally make Man Utd ‘Great Escape’… and I do not blame him for wanting out, says Piers Morgan
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been tipped to finally escape Manchester United, by pal Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has been vocal in his desire to quit Old Trafford after the club's 2021-22 horror show. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has contacted Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over a...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations
The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Kate Middleton joins Great Britain sail team on boat to Grand Prix in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 July.Kate joined the Great Britain SailGP team on an F50 catamaran as they sailed to victory in a friendly Commonwealth Race with New Zealand.Kate took part in the event as part of her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Tennis-Osaka delighted to have father back in coaching role
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka said she is excited to have her father back as coach after splitting with Wim Fissette as the four-times Grand Slam champion returns from an Achilles injury that ruled her out of the grasscourt season.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Leeds United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Leeds United's 2022/23 season, with fixture information, transfers, predictions & more.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Erling Haaland 'not concerned' about settling in Premier League
Erling Haaland has spoken about settling in the Premier League and finding 'chemistry' with his new Man City teammates.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
