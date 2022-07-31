Get the Kids Started in Their New Homes With a Power Tool Set From Home Depot
My niece, Kelsey, is getting ready to leave home for her second year at ASU. This time, however, she won’t be warehoused in a dinky dorm room. She’ll be sharing a spacious apartment with some friends. The extended family is busy outfitting her new place with furniture, kitchen gear, and brand-new linens, but I know what she really needs: her very own cordless power tool set.
Auntie—that’s me—uses Black & Decker for household chores. (I have professional air tools in the garage for motorcycle/car work.) But getting a brand-new set for Kelsey meant the door was open to all of the major battery-powered tool manufacturers. I set out to find the sales, and here’s a sample.
Affiliate Disclaimer: The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit with two batteries, charger, and bag for $169 (26 percent off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Eight-Piece Kit with drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, sander, impact wrench, blower, and light for $399 (20 percent off)
- Craftsman 20-Volt Cordless Drill Kit, seven tools for $301.41 (14 percent off)
- AC Delco Drill, Impact, Flashlight Three-in-One Combo Kit for $52.44 (clearance)
- Skil 18-Volt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $35.44 (clearance)
- Bosch 18-Volt Brute Tough Hammer Set for $242.99 (23 percent off)
- Porter-Cable 20-Volt Driver and Reciprocating Saw Combo for $134.99 (33 percent off)
- Black & Decker 20-Volt Drill Driver and Circular Saw Kit for $111.96 (23 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Six-Tool Kit with two batteries and charger for $150 (23 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Rotary Tool Kit with battery and charger for $69 (26 percent off)
