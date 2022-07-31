NASCAR race at Indianapolis: Story lines, betting odds, starting lineup, how to watch

In the throes of one of the most thrilling NASCAR seasons to date, a unique speedway takes the spotlight.

The NASCAR Cup Series descends on Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The race will be broadcast on NBC and Sirius XM.

For the first time, fans will be able to see NASCAR’s new Next Gen car navigate the 14-turn, 2.5-mile road course. They’ll also see an important race in a tight push for the 2022 playoffs: 14 drivers have already clinched race wins this season — somewhat securing their spots in the playoffs come September — and there are still five more races to go.

All this considered: Can anything that happens this weekend upstage the strangeness of last weekend?

Last Sunday, NASCAR did something it hadn’t done in 62 years when it disqualified an apparent winner . The association pushed the top-two finishers at Pocono, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, to the back of the field after they failed their post-race inspections. NASCAR then declared third-place finisher Chase Elliott as the winner — delivering the Dawsonville, Georgia native his fourth win of the 2022 season and a substantial lead in playoff points over the rest of the field.

In qualifying on Saturday morning, Tyler Reddick won the pole with a lap of 88.35. Austin Cindric of Team Penske will start with Reddick in the front row. Ty Gibbs, who made a respectable Cup debut for JGR last weekend in the stead of an injured Kurt Busch, will have the 45 car begin in the 26th position.

Elliot (7-2), Kyle Larson (11-2), Ross Chastain (15-2) and Reddick (10-1) have the best odds to win at the Brickyard , per CBS Sports.

AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Verizon 200. The race is 82 laps long (200 miles) with stages ending on Laps 15, 35 and 82.

Race: Verizon 200

Distance: 200 miles, 82 laps (stages ending on Laps 15, 35 and 82)

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $8,671,417

