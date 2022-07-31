ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR race at Indianapolis: Story lines, betting odds, starting lineup, how to watch

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZXDR_0gzQpfjw00

In the throes of one of the most thrilling NASCAR seasons to date, a unique speedway takes the spotlight.

The NASCAR Cup Series descends on Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The race will be broadcast on NBC and Sirius XM.

For the first time, fans will be able to see NASCAR’s new Next Gen car navigate the 14-turn, 2.5-mile road course. They’ll also see an important race in a tight push for the 2022 playoffs: 14 drivers have already clinched race wins this season — somewhat securing their spots in the playoffs come September — and there are still five more races to go.

All this considered: Can anything that happens this weekend upstage the strangeness of last weekend?

Last Sunday, NASCAR did something it hadn’t done in 62 years when it disqualified an apparent winner . The association pushed the top-two finishers at Pocono, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, to the back of the field after they failed their post-race inspections. NASCAR then declared third-place finisher Chase Elliott as the winner — delivering the Dawsonville, Georgia native his fourth win of the 2022 season and a substantial lead in playoff points over the rest of the field.

In qualifying on Saturday morning, Tyler Reddick won the pole with a lap of 88.35. Austin Cindric of Team Penske will start with Reddick in the front row. Ty Gibbs, who made a respectable Cup debut for JGR last weekend in the stead of an injured Kurt Busch, will have the 45 car begin in the 26th position.

Elliot (7-2), Kyle Larson (11-2), Ross Chastain (15-2) and Reddick (10-1) have the best odds to win at the Brickyard , per CBS Sports.

AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Verizon 200. The race is 82 laps long (200 miles) with stages ending on Laps 15, 35 and 82.

How to watch NASCAR race at Indianapolis

  • Race: Verizon 200
  • Distance: 200 miles, 82 laps (stages ending on Laps 15, 35 and 82)
  • Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
  • TV: NBC
  • Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Purse: $8,671,417

Starting lineup for NASCAR at Indy

Order Driver Car No.
1 Tyler Reddick 8
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Christopher Bell 4
5 Joey Logano 22
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Chase Elliot 9
9 Todd Gilliand 38
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Aric Almirola 10
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Justin Haley 31
18 Kevin Harvick 18
19

Bubba Wallace

23
20 AJ Allmendinger 16
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Kyle Larson 5
23 William Byron 24
24 Cole Custer 41
25 Martin Truex Jr. 19
26 Ty Gibbs 45
27 Joey Hand 15
28 Alex Bowman 48
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Josh Bilicki 77
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Loris Hezemans 27
35 Erik Jones 43
36 Daniil Kvyat 36
37 Josh Williams 78
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47

