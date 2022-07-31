CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7

romesentinel.com
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Canal Celebration returns next week
WELCOME BACK! The city of Little Falls invites you to attend Canal Celebration. The festival is in its 35th year and celebrates our community, our heritage, and the spirit that makes Little Falls a unique place in the Mohawk Valley. There have been dedicated volunteers throughout the years that have...
Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest
ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
‘Local ART’ exhibit opens Friday in Old Forge
OLD FORGE — “Local ART,” a group exhibit of artists who love our community, will be on display Aug. 5 through Aug. 27 at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd. As part of the town-wide First Friday Art Walk, the exhibit’s opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. The reception is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.
Funeral notices — Aug. 3, 2022
ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. today at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. today. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
SNAPSHOT: Oneida proclaims Purple Heart Day
ONEIDA — Oneida Mayor Helen Acker proclaimed August 7, 2022, as "Purple Heart Day" in the City of Oneida. Accepting the proclamation was Commander Jim Roberts from the American Legion. “And I encourage all citizens to pay tribute to our community’s Purple Heart recipients in honor and support of...
Highlights From Harborfest 2022
OSWEGO – If you were in Oswego last weekend, all the traffic may have clued you in that something special was happening. Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabatical. As evidenced by the large crowd sizes and row after row of congested city...
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
EDITORIAL: Moving forward for the blind and visually impaired
The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program recently benefited from a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000, thanks to the Rotary Club of Utica. The Camp Abilities program provides camping experiences for area youth with visual challenges. Also,...
Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn
Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
Dog park makes progress in Oneida
ONEIDA — A dog park in the City of Oneida has been a hot topic for local pet owners since word began circulating about it becoming a reality. The play park fit for canines has already passed its preliminary planning stages, and shovels have hit the dirt, as organizers inch toward project completion.
Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz
Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
William G. Hazzard, Jr.
William (Bill) George Hazzard Jr., 82, of Oriskany Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. He was born November 14, 1939, in Rome NY to William and Mary Radell Hazzard, and attended Oriskany Falls Schools. Bill worked as a farmer running the Hinman farm on Rt. 12, Waterville, NY for many years before moving west to Oklahoma where he got his CDL and drove truck. Bill was married twice; first to Ruth (Sharon) E. Brockhurst with whom he shared 3 children and 2 stepdaughters; second to Joan King with whom he shared 2 stepdaughters.
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli
Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students
ROME — The Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club, 6774 Lamphear Road, has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships. The club has awarded $3,000 to 11 students from seven area high schools. Since 1991, the Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club has awarded $188,775 in scholarships to 517 area...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Thomas P. Phelps
MARCY, NY — Thomas P. Phelps, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a short battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Tom was born August 15, 1967, the youngest child of John and Rita Phelps. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Morrisville College and LeMoyne College.
Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
MWPAI film series starts tonight
UTICA — Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., will kick off its next film series starting Wednesday, Aug. 3. • “Phantom of the Open,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 5. Directed by Craig Roberts, the 2022 film from the United Kingdom is rated PG-13 and runs 106 minutes.
