New irrigation system for Pitney Meadows

SNAPSHOT: Shopping spree for Kicks for Kids community project
Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a recent shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear to add new sneakers and hoodies to the donations for its Kicks for Kids community project. A total of 92 sneakers and 81 hoodies were collected from the day’s event. Kicks For Kids is a summer-long initiative launched by Mohawk Honda, DeCrescente Distributing Company and Victory Church to collect new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies for local youth in need. Items donated will be distributed at Pastor Charlie’s annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for Aug. 21. (Photo provided)
Halfmoon celebrates its history during recent ceremonies
HALFMOON, N.Y. — The town of Halfmoon celebrated its history this week with a couple of ceremonies at two of the area’s most historically significant sites. Dedication events were held at the Church Hill Road Historic District and Betts Farm, two locations where blue and yellow historical marker signs were recently installed.
Four businesses cited in Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police recently conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County. During the initiative, 21 businesses were checked for compliance. Four people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Albany area gas prices fall more than five cents per gallon in past week
ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Summer theater going strong at the halfway mark
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – If you are the kind of person who always sees the glass as half full, you won’t mind hearing that the summer theater season is half over. Indeed, it might make you happy as this week and next some of the potentially best theater will be presented.
Hattie’s Fried Chicken named best in New York by The Food Network
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In a newly released rating of fried chicken from coast to coast, The Food Network dubbed Hattie’s Restaurant & Chicken Shack one of the best spots in the country, and the best in New York for golden, juicy fried chicken. “Hattie’s, in Saratoga Springs,...
Siena Poll: Hochul holds nearly 14-point advantage on Zeldin in race for governor
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Three months until election day, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%, according to a new Siena College Poll of likely New York state voters released on Tuesday. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, holds a 21-point lead over...
Saratoga Springs police make arrests in alcohol compliance checks
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority, recently conducted compliance checks at various alcohol retail locations within the City of Saratoga Springs. The checks were done to ensure alcohol is not sold to...
‘Jersey Boys’ is complete entertainment at Capital Rep in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — There is so much theater offered during the summer months, it’s often difficult to decide what to see. For those looking for lively musicals, light-hearted comedies, or sensitive dramas, there is something for all tastes. If you want all three in one show, Capital Repertory...
Sheriff recognizes two officers, two civilians actions in saving life of motorcyclist
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Saratoga County Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo recognized two police officers and two civilians recently for their actions in saving a male motorcyclist’s life after his lower leg was severed from a motor vehicle crash on US Route 9 in the town of Wilton on July 29.
Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight
COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
