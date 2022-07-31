ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sonic Automotive hands sons of founder Bruton Smith new top titles, filing shows

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOFkr_0gzQodRL00

Charlotte-based Sonic Automotive , one the largest auto dealerships in the U.S., handed new top roles to sons of its late founder and NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith last week, a federal filing shows.

On Friday. the company reported what it called “ all-time record quarterly revenues and gross profit driven by strong new vehicle pricing and consumer demand” in the second quarter of 2022.

Sonic reported all-time record quarterly revenues of $3.7 billion , up 9%, and an all-time record quarterly gross profit of $588.8 million, up 15%.

The company’s earnings, however, “ fell short of Wall Street expectations,” The Associated Press reported.

Sonic reported $2.45 per share, adjusted for non-recurring costs, according to the AP.

“The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share,” the AP reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imkmh_0gzQodRL00
David Bruton Smith Sonic Automotive

On Wednesday, Sonic’s board of directors elected David Bruton Smith, the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board, to also serve as chairman of the board effective immediately, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The board also elected Bruton Smith’s son Scott, Sonic Automotive co-founder, to the board to fill the vacancy created by his dad’s death on June 22 at age 95. Scott Smith’s appointment also is effective immediately, according to the filing.

Scott Smith was Sonic president and CEO from July 2015 until September 2018, and a director of the company from its organization in January 1997 until September 2018, according to the SEC filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXXBP_0gzQodRL00
Bruton Smith JEFF SINER/Charlotte Observer file photo

Bruton Smith was the billionaire founder and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, a group of race tracks that includes Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016. The previous year, he overcame a case of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, receiving a clean bill of health after surgery during the summer of 2015.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Automotive#Sec Filing#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#The Associated Press#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
10K+
Followers
516
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy