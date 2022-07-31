ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Look at the 5 most expensive pending home sales in Myrtle Beach

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Homebuyers in Myrtle Beach are willing to spend millions of dollars to get their dream home.

The five most expensive homes under contract in the city range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million, according to a list compiled on Coastal Carolina’s Association of Realtors’ website .

The list shows detached or stand alone residential homes that are under contract in Myrtle Beach as of July 30:

MB homes under contract

1. 1568 Pachino Drive - $2,595,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgXi1_0gzQoURg00
Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

Construction on this four-bedroom, five-bathroom house started in 2021. It is located in the gated Grand Dunes community beside the Intracoastal Waterway. It will have a private dock, a boat lift and pool. The house also features 1,540 square feet of covered lanais with views of the waterway.

2. 1756 Cliffwood Drive - $2,400,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIrDo_0gzQoURg00
Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

Described as “southern elegance,” this homes sits on 2.2 acres and has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The two-story home is complimented by English-style gardens, gazebo, and an outdoor pool and hot tub.

3. 9568 Lugano Court - $2,395,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkZy8_0gzQoURg00
Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

The home, which is located in the Grand Dunes, has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It includes “The Club Room,” an area for entertaining guests, as well as a spacious outdoor area. A lanai and enclosed heated pool and spa are also featured on the property.

4. 1504 Alameda Court - $2,050,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkZUk_0gzQoURg00
Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

The Grand Dunes home offers more than 5,000 heated square feet of space and includes four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. There is an outdoor kitchen area and a salt water pool, along with an office and media room.

5. 509 Harbour View Dr ive - $1,849,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V6fG_0gzQoURg00
Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

The custom home on Harbour View Drive has been built alongside the Intracoastal Waterway. It features a floating private dock, boat lift, a pool and an outdoor fireplace.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Custom Home#Realtors#Ive#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Real Estate#Association Of Realtors#The Intracoastal Waterway#Lugano Court
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.   “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most.  Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
4K+
Followers
101
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy