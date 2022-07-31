Look at the 5 most expensive pending home sales in Myrtle Beach

Homebuyers in Myrtle Beach are willing to spend millions of dollars to get their dream home.

The five most expensive homes under contract in the city range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million, according to a list compiled on Coastal Carolina’s Association of Realtors’ website .

The list shows detached or stand alone residential homes that are under contract in Myrtle Beach as of July 30:

1. 1568 Pachino Drive - $2,595,000

Here’s a list of five residential homes that are pending sale in Myrtle Beach, SC. These expensive homes range in price from $1.8 million to $2.5 million. Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors

Construction on this four-bedroom, five-bathroom house started in 2021. It is located in the gated Grand Dunes community beside the Intracoastal Waterway. It will have a private dock, a boat lift and pool. The house also features 1,540 square feet of covered lanais with views of the waterway.

2. 1756 Cliffwood Drive - $2,400,000

Described as “southern elegance,” this homes sits on 2.2 acres and has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The two-story home is complimented by English-style gardens, gazebo, and an outdoor pool and hot tub.

3. 9568 Lugano Court - $2,395,000

The home, which is located in the Grand Dunes, has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It includes “The Club Room,” an area for entertaining guests, as well as a spacious outdoor area. A lanai and enclosed heated pool and spa are also featured on the property.

4. 1504 Alameda Court - $2,050,000

The Grand Dunes home offers more than 5,000 heated square feet of space and includes four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. There is an outdoor kitchen area and a salt water pool, along with an office and media room.

5. 509 Harbour View Dr ive - $1,849,900

The custom home on Harbour View Drive has been built alongside the Intracoastal Waterway. It features a floating private dock, boat lift, a pool and an outdoor fireplace.