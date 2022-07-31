ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Philippine ex-President Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXYNH_0gzQoOOY00

MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - Philippines former President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.

Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for the dictator's son, the recently elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"He leaves behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."

Known as FVR, Ramos attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and fought in the Korean war in the 1950s as a platoon leader. He served in the late 1960s in Vietnam as a leader of the Philippine Civil Action Group.

Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief.

He never lost that military bearing and swagger, bragging many times "No soft jobs for Ramos."

The former diplomat's son became the only Methodist leader of the mainly Roman Catholic country.

His six-year administration opened the country's economy to foreign investments through deregulation and liberalisation policies.

Ramos broke up monopolies in the transportation and communications sectors. Through special powers granted by the Congress he restored the ailing electricity sector, ending debilitating 12-hour power outages that plagued the country.

During his tenure, the Philippine economy surged and poverty rates fell to 31% from 39% through his Social Reform Agenda.

Ramos fought right-wing, leftist and Islamic rebels during his time in the military, but later held peace talks with all "enemies of the state", including rogue soldiers who attempted nearly a dozen times to unseat Aquino during her tenure.

He eventually signed a peace agreement with the Islamic separatists of the Moro National Liberation Front in 1996 and succeeded in shrinking the number of Maoist-led guerrillas to more than 5,400 rebels from a high of 25,000 in early 1986.

Ramos was a multi-tasking workaholic and athletic leader. When he was military chief, he would play golf and jog at the same time, running after his ball. His early morning jog was legendary among his staff officers and even at 80, he would jump to reenact what he did during revolt in 1986.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken to meet new Philippine leader on alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with Washington expecting a close alliance despite rights concerns. Blinken will meet Marcos in Manila on August 6 as part of efforts "to strengthen the US-Philippines alliance" including on energy and trade, the State Department said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Ramos’s family announced his death with profound sadness but did not provide other details in a brief statement that asked for privacy. One of his longtime aides, Norman Legaspi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been in and out of the hospital in recent years due to a heart condition and had suffered from dementia. Some of Ramos’s relatives were with him when he died on Sunday at the Makati Medical Center in metropolitan Manila, Legaspi said.
ASIA
The Independent

Marcos Jr. says Philippines won't rejoin international court

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday the Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports his predecessor’s stance but rejects the wishes of human rights activists.Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from The Hague-based court in 2019 in a move rights activists said was an attempt to evade accountability and prevent an international probe into thousands of killings in his campaign against illegal drugs.“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. said in response to a question at a news conference.Marcos Jr., who took office on June...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corazon Aquino
Person
Fidel V. Ramos
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#People Power#The U S Military Academy
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

529K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy